The day after her dismissal from Telemundo, this is how María Celeste faced anxiety and her new reality

24 hours after announcing that she had been fired from the Telemundo network, journalist María Celeste Arrarás woke up and collided with her new reality. She says that she could realize at that moment that life is not rosy, as was her blouse that she was wearing at the time. What she did on a normal day on any given Thursday was to get up early at 6 in the morning to “start preparing reports and interviews and the exciting and wonderful maelstrom of doing a television show.”

He has a lot of naturalness and sympathy that when he got up today he found that his reality, the new one, had completely changed and that instead of picking up the phone to meet with his team, he found himself in the middle of his kitchen and what he did was start washing the dirty dishes that her children had left in the sink after having spoiled her with a meal that they prepared for her the night before.

At that moment, while she saw the water fall on the dishes, María Celeste realized that she was doing housework as she had not done at that time in the morning for a long time. “And when I got a little anxious, that emptiness that leaves you when you are so active at any given moment, what I did was take my dog Archie for a walk, three times in the morning, to channel the energy and I.

He added that in that way he has faced the transition of not being working that day, and he does it in a positive and optimistic way. “And I want that if you are going through a difficult situation to use these tips to apply them to your life and reality,” added in a tone of gratitude, the author of the book “Live your life red hot.”

And so it is, María Celeste Arrarás, in this way closes a cycle in her professional life, faced with the decision of the multiple offers that have suddenly dazzled and surprised her after leaving Telemundo. She says that she feels “grateful” for the large number of messages of support she has received and for the calls, that although she has not been able to respond, she will make them later because she wants to dedicate the necessary time to each of the people, colleagues and friends who They called her to offer their support. “But I’m going to do it, I promise you,” she said on camera and in front of all the equipment she had installed in her home, from where she had been leading the program for the past few weeks, while her friend Myrka Dellanos did it from the studios in Telemundo.

Myrka and Maria Celeste when they shared the same show, although the last few weeks they did it separately. (Courtesy)

The last meeting

I remember that the last time I shared with María Celeste, it was precisely here in Los Angeles in a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, when close-up interviews could be done and when the pandemic did not exist in this country. I remember that that day, the Puerto Rican journalist was very excited to be able to talk about her project “El Secreto de Selena”. Her protagonists Maya Zapata, Damayanti Quintanar and Sofía Lama accompanied her. As always, she was dressed in black, elegant and showing off her bright reddish hair. Months before we had met in another hotel in Hollywood for an interview, where I was again the one who asked the questions.

The meeting lasted just a few minutes, but enough to show that in addition to doing good interviews, she can also feel comfortable giving them from the other side of the microphone, although it was evident that she was dying to ask the questions and maintain control of the meeting. However, today, Thursday, August 6, Mary prefers not to answer questions about her departure from Telemundo. As always, she is the one who asks the questions and this time she has not been the exception, as she has preferred to upload a video of 7 minutes and 36 seconds to ask herself and explain how she observes her new reality and how, as of today, she has started to live it in a positive way, because he feels that infinite possibilities open up.

For the economic part it does not worry. The fact that she had a current contract, says that her dismissal will be accompanied by a good sum of money to compensate for her years and what a dismissal means at this time, when the industry suffers a sharp economic decline due to the pandemic, because. . She understands it, but apparently her audience does not assimilate it and this has been shown to her on social networks, including her former colleagues from the rival network, Univision.

It should be remembered that Telemundo is a unit of NBCUniversal, owned by the aforementioned cable colossus that has been reeling since the pandemic forced the closure of its Universal Studios theme parks (Hollywood and Orlando), in addition to the interruption in film production. , TV series and major Universal movie premieres and live broadcasts of major sporting events.

In fact, Comcast reported last week that NBCUniversal’s revenue in the second quarter fell 25% which translates to $ 6.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic and setbacks in advertising clouded the financial picture of the company. company. Telemundo was no exception amid the cable giant.

At the end of the day, María Celeste was one of those sacrificed in Al Rojo Vivo, while in the morning show “Un Nuevo Día” it was Rashel Díaz who received the news of her dismissal, both veterans in the Telemundo network, and whose careers took off nationally at Univision, a company that we do not doubt can surprise the audience with job offers for them, although in Rashel’s case, she was already preparing for a long time with her virtual product store, while María Celeste is now She will take this week to be relaxed at home with her children and without the pressure of planning interviews or waking shows. She will now get up to walk the dog, and if it is three times it does not matter, at least this week she has time and her dog will thank her.