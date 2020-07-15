The creators of ‘Glee’ say that ‘Naya Rivera brought humor and humanity to the series’

The creators of the “Glee” series, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, released a joint statement on Tuesday to honor actress Naya Rivera after authorities found her body in a lake north of Los Angeles.

“Naya was not a regular cast when we cast her on ‘Glee.’ She had only a few lines in the first episode. But it didn’t take us more than one or two to realize that we had found one of the most special and talented stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with, ”they said.

With these words, those responsible for the television phenomenon remembered how they met Rivera, the actress born in California and of Puerto Rican origin who became one of the most beloved protagonists by the public.

“It was a delight to write, direct and have her around,” they said.

The filmmakers highlighted that Rivera was able to sing, act, dance, “embroider” a joke and “break” with an exciting scene.

“But his greatest Glee legacy is probably the humor and humanity he brought,” they recalled.

Naya Rivera posing for Cosmopolitan for Latinas magazine. (Marc Baptiste / Cosmopolitan)

Her character, Santanta, maintained a relationship with her friend and eventual partner Brittany, which was “one of the first times that an openly lesbian relationship was seen in a high school through an open television network.”

“Naya understood what it meant for many young women who saw themselves represented on television for the first time,” they defended. And she always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intent. ”

In addition, the three screenwriters announced that they will create a fund to pay for the studies of Rivera’s 4-year-old son.

Ventura County Police (California) confirmed the death of actress Naya Rivera on Monday after identifying her body in Lake Piru, where she disappeared last Wednesday when she went sailing with her son.

According to the sheriff, there is no indication of “a criminal act or suicide”, so the main hypothesis continues to be an unfortunate accident.

The actress rented a pleasure boat in the early afternoon but when she did not return, a second boat located the child alone and asleep on the boat with a life jacket, while the mother had gone swimming and never returned.

A “DAMN” SERIES

Followers of Ryan Murphy’s fiction recalled the tragic events of some of the protagonists of this format.

The first of them was the protagonist of the series, Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson), whose body was found in 2013 in a Vancouver hotel. The death of the actor, just 31 years old, was due to substance abuse, among which alcohol and heroin stand out.

Five years later, Mark Salling, who played the character of Noah “Puck” and who dated Rivera for a time, took his own life after being the center of a rugged affair in which he was found guilty of child pornography and rape. your ex.

And last year a case of abuse by Blake Jenner (Ryder Lynn in “Glee”) was uncovered to his ex-partner, also from the cast of the series, Melissa Benoist (Marley Rose).