The cost of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is US $ 528 for Samsung, but you pay US $ 1,399

Juan Garzon / CNET



Samsung set the price for the Galaxy S20 Ultra a US$1,399 (minimal) … but do you know how much it costs Samsung to make?

An analysis by TechInsights breaks down the cost that the South Korean manufacturer pays for each of the components of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, not only to know how much the cameras, memory, processor or screen cost in the phone, but also to arrive at an estimate of production cost.

According to the website, Samsung spends $ 528.50 to make a , which is $ 108.50 more than the Galaxy S10 Plus ($ 420) with the same storage and $ 38 more than the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max ($ 490.50) which has an MSRP of $ 1,449 – the site did not do a cost analysis of the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max .

TechInsights arrived at this amount by accounting for the costs of each of the components; According to the site, the most expensive component in the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its cameras as surely many would imagine.

According to TechInsights, that component costs Samsung $ 107.50, a significant increase from the $ 56.50 for the Galaxy S10 Plus cameras and a significant difference from the $ 73.50 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max cameras.

5/9/2020

El segundo componente más costoso del Galaxy S20 Ultra es la pantalla con un precio de US$86.50 y el tercero es el chip, que incluye el procesador y los módems, con un precio de US$70.50.

Vale la pena tener en cuenta que este es un cálculo que suele hacer TechInsights para diferentes dispositivos, pero no significa que sea ese el costo exacto, sino solo una aproximación. Asimismo, hay que tener en cuenta que en el cálculo no está incluida la mano de obra, transportación y otros aspectos relacionados al desarrollo y la venta del celular.

Análisis Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G El Galaxy S20 Ultra es un celular que quiere todo en grande, no solo con una hermosa pantalla OLED 6.9 pulgadas, sino también con especificaciones que dejan a más de uno con la boca abierta, una gran batería, cámara de 108 megapixeles y más. Lee Nuestro Análisis

