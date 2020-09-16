The coronavirus reaches Mexico and tweeters respond with doubts – and a lot of humor

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

He coronavirus officially arrived in Mexico and the news was confirmed by the authorities themselves on Friday, February 28, during the customary conference what does the president give Andrés Manuel López Obrador every morning.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, was in charge of confirming the first case of contagion by Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico City, capital of the country.

“There was a reactive test, the second confirmation test was pending. This happened at 6, the result came out and it is confirmed,” said López-Gatell, who reported that the infected man, 35, was in Italy between the February 14 and 22. At the time of writing, the patient showed symptoms similar to a cold five people close to him would already be under observation.

In the RT in Spanish account, you can listen to the audio of the press conference:

Likewise, another alleged case was reported, which is still under study. It is about a 41-year-old man, a resident of the state of Hidalgo and who is currently in a hotel in Sinaloa. He had also traveled to Italy and tested positive for coronavirus in the preliminary test. You will have more tests.



Reproduciendo:

Mira esto:



Coronavirus: Lo que necesitas saber sobre el brote de…



3:29



Un día antes, el jueves 27, a las 10 p.m. (hora local), la jefa de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, publicó un video en Twitter para informar a la ciudadanía sobre las medidas preventivas ante tal enfermedad. Le acompañó la secretaria de Salud del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Oliva López Arellano.

Según Sheinbaum, desde el 30 de enero, cuando la Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró la emergencia de salud pública de importancia internacional por el coronavirus, las autoridades mexicanas intensificaron las acciones de vigilancia epidemiológica.

“Mantengamos la calma. Hasta ahora el riesgo es bajo, pero hay que mantenernos informados a través de las fuentes oficiales”, dijo Sheinbaum y aseveró que el gobierno mexicano está preparado por si se presentan nuevos casos.

En Twitter, sin embargo, muchos usuarios creen que el país no está listo para enfrentar este virus y muchos se desahogaron –por supuesto– con memes, chistes y bromas sobre la llegada del virus a su país:

Como siempre…

Ya llegó el coronavirus a México y la principal actividad de contención es HACER MEMES, sí señor. 👷🏻‍♀️💉 — Mía HR (@Caderitow) February 28, 2020

Estamos listos

Ficción vs. realidad

Despidiendo al país

La respuesta de AMLO

Ahorita vemos

Fue un placer

Que no cunda el pánico

Se confirma el primer caso de coronavirus en México…pero que no cunda el pánico, estoy bien seguro que todo el sistema público de salud está preparado para enfrentar la contingencia. Ya fueron contactados los mejores chamanes del país. pic.twitter.com/SbULSa3pp5 — BaksLive (@BaksLive) February 28, 2020

Llegando

Y Trump tiene un mensaje