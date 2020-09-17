The control of the PS5 would detect the sweat of your hands

Sarah Tew/CNET



The news of the PlayStation 5 They will not only be inside the console, but also on the remote control.

Sony obtained a patent for a remote control, possibly for the PS5, that would be able to receive biofeedback, that is, response from the user’s biological stimuli while gaming, such as sweat on the hands or changes in heart rate during a game session.

The patent says the controller, informally called the Dualshock 5, would have sensors on one or both of the handles. Through these sensors, the console would make adjustments to modify the user experience, the patent says, although details about those modifications are not mentioned.

Sony has already revealed some details about the PlayStation 5, its next-generation console that would hit the market in December this year. It is normal for Sony to accompany the PS5 with a new control, which until now is called Dualshock 5. The control, like the console, would have a new design and new functions to improve the gaming experience and go hand in hand with what’s new with the PS5.

Sony canceled his presentation —For the second year in a row— at the annual E3 conference in June in Los Angeles, California. Microsoft, which is also preparing its next generation console, has been announcing it little by little, with the information most recent revealed on Monday, February 24.