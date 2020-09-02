The complicated relationship of Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend

Brad Pitt’s relationship with model Nicole Poturalski appears to be complicated.

According to Page Six, the Oscar winner’s new girlfriend is a married woman, in an open relationship, and her husband approves of the relationship.

Poturalski, 27, is married for eight years to German restaurant entrepreneur Roland Mary, 68, and the couple have a 7-year-old son, she quoted the Daily Mail as saying.

The owner of the Borchardt restaurant in Berlin and who would be in his fourth marriage, it seems he does not care that his wife, much younger, is dating the Hollywood superstar, a friend told the publication.

“They are still married, but their relationship could be described as an‘ open marriage, ’” said Poturalski and Mary’s friend.

It appears the model, whose relationship with Pitt, 56, was confirmed by Page Six last week, may have even met the Once Upon a Time … star in Hollywood at her husband’s restaurant last summer.

“He has been married several times and has five children,” the source said of Mary. “He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

Pitt was there promoting the Quentin Tarantino movie at the time, he told the newspaper.

The Polish-born model flew to Los Angeles a few weeks later, and she and Pitt began connecting, including for a Kanye West concert in November, according to Page Six.

They were also caught last week at Le Castellet airport, in France, where they boarded a private jet to, allegedly, spend a vacation together in the south of the country.

The model has been featured in magazines such as ELLE, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire. In Los Angeles she is represented by the Next Management agency and by A Management in Germany.

She has been in the modeling world for 10 years and has participated in catwalks in New York, Paris and Milan. Besides being one of the favorite models of the designer Vivienne Westwood.

Some media, such as Daily Mail, have stressed that the model bears a certain resemblance to Angelina Jolie, with whom Pitt is in divorce proceedings.

A representative for Pitt declined to comment to Page Six about the romance.