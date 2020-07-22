The closure of Hollywood threatens to empty theaters from the rest of the world

Hollywood had hopes in the summer to revive the premiere machinery with “Tenet,” the Christopher Nolan blockbuster called to bring audiences back to theaters around the world, but its indefinite suspension by the coronavirus situation in the United States has ruined your plans.

After three consecutive postponements, from July 17 to 31 and then to August 12, the Warner Bros. studios have not found a way to give a safe, sanitary and economic release to a film that has cost more than 200 million dollars and that has implications for the rest of the films.

Because each “Tenet” movement – the cinephile emblem of the economic reopening – implies a cascade of changes for an industry that improvises day after day its survival in the pandemic.

INDEFINITE EXTENSION OF PREMIERES FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR

Disney was betting in spring on the new version of “Mulan” -with a 250 million budget- but the pandemic forced to postpone its release until August 21, a date that today seems unrealistic, especially in the United States.

During these months, “Mulan” has been postponed every time “Tenet” did it, and vice versa, but also the Mickey Mouse company has very little encouraging reports for the remainder of the year, such as that of the financial Cowen.

“We have extended the timeline until at least mid-2021; the situation is still very fluid and we do not rule out the possibility that the impact could last even longer, ”an analyst at the firm told The Hollywood Reporter, an industry benchmark.

At the moment, Sony has left its comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery”, produced by Selena Gómez, with no opening day.

Also, sources confirm that “Unhinged”, with Russell Crowe as the protagonist, is considering moving its early limited release beyond July 31.

And the fall calendar is full of major releases that could pile up if the most negative forecasts are met: “The King’s Man” in September, “Wonder Woman 1984” in October, “Black Widow and” James Bond: No Time to Die ” in November … until reaching “Dune” and “Top Gun 2” in December.

THE CINEMA OF EUROPE AND ASIA REOPEN WITHOUT TICKETS

The consequences of this break can also be fatal outside the United States, as cinemas in Europe and Asia begin to open without the provision of Hollywood blockbusters.

Although national production is strong in markets such as France, Spain or the United Kingdom, Hollywood films can account for more than 60% of consumption at the box office; and the coronavirus has left many local releases and releases on hiatus.

It is the whiting that bites its tail: Without cinemas, there are no premieres, but without premieres, the public does not go to the cinemas.

And in that tension, if the studies are clear that the restrictions of gauging were going to make it difficult for their investments to make a quick profit, fewer risks will be faced when the most important market, the United States, remains closed with an upturn in contagious contagions for the economy.

ALTERNATIVES: INTERNET AND LAUNCHES A LA CARTE FOR EACH COUNTRY

Among the alternatives being considered, the internet has become the ally and enemy of the industry.

Animated films such as “Onward”, “Trolls” or “SpongeBob” have opted for “streaming” with good results, something that encouraged Tom Hanks to bring his war drama “Greyhound” to Apple TV after “not finding a place in the complicated release schedule ”, he assured himself.

But there are other filmmakers who refuse this alternative – Nolan himself has made it clear that “Tenet” will be shown on the big screen, yes or yes – and the studios know how difficult it is to pay off a large investment on the internet.

In addition, the pressure of cinema owners and their contracts with studios must be taken into account, especially when the largest theater chain in the world, AMC, has already threatened to declare bankruptcy.

In this complex situation, Warner Bros. calculates to release “Tenet” depending on the situation in each country, as it has already clarified that “it will not treat” the film as “a global premiere” while improvising a solution again.