The Clone Wars: Reasons Why You Should Watch This Star Wars Series

If the Star Wars saga has divided fans in the cinema, respect on the small screen has been unanimous. Not only The Mandalorian (2019) – the first Star Wars series with actors – became a phenomenon of thanks to the character of Baby Yoda but The Clone Wars (2008-2020) came to an end on Monday, May 4 with a final episode that can easily be located as one of the main moments of the saga.

It is seventh and final season of The Clone Wars is useful for the future of Star Wars at Disney Plus. Here are the reasons for this:

Place Ahsoka Tano as one of the great characters in Star Wars. Now that you know it will appear on the second season of The Mandalorian, played by actress Rosario Dawson, is worth seeing The Clone Wars to understand their importance as Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, their acts of heroism in clone wars and their prowess in combat. If it is true that Disney plans to introduce Ahsoka in The Mandalorian with a view to making her the protagonist of her own series, the last four episodes of the final season of The Clone Wars they are proof that the character has the epaulets to command his own exciting story.

The final season of The Clone Wars showed the Siege of Mandalore – which I imagined to be more epic and dramatic, if we look at how Mandalorians are seen living hidden in The Mandalorian – and laid the foundations to understand how the planet fell into chaos and fell prey to organized crime, led by Maul. Too bad there was no mention of the Darksaber, the revered black lightsaber in Mandalore and that we saw Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) wielding in the final episode of The Mandalorian.

The final four episodes of The Clone Wars (chapters 9-12) offer a new perspective on the events seen in the film Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005). The series reveals that Maul knew that Anakin Skywalker was Darth Sidious’s apprentice and that the Siege of Mandalore was a ruse to lure Obi-Wan Kenobi and thus join forces to defeat Anakin and strip Darth Sidious of his ward. Maul is a great villain and The Clone Wars It shows that George Lucas recognized that it was a mistake to remove him from the movies.

Finally, The Clone Wars It is proof that Dave Filoni is probably the closest thing to George Lucas that Star Wars has in his future. If Jon Favreau (creator of The Mandalorian) and Filoni are still involved in the development of the saga, it has a future.



Disney produced 12 new episodes for the seventh season (the sixth aired only on Netflix in 2014). It was an unusual decision, as the series had culminated in 2014. In total, it took nearly six years from that sixth season to airing on Disney Plus in 2020. In fact, Disney produced another series in the interim, Star Wars Rebels, indicating that Lucasfilm had decided to turn the page.

Canceled in 2014. So when Lucasfilm announced at a 2018 San Diego Comic-Con panel that the series was returning with new episodes, the series used the label on social media. #CloneWarsSaved.

Why revive this series in 2020 if it stopped airing in 2014? Here’s the key: a decade has passed since its release but events and characters introduced in the series have recently reappeared in the movies. Rogue One and Soloas well as in the series Star Wars Rebels.

For many, The Clone Wars (2008-2014) represents what fans are looking for in Star Wars. So here we have listed some of the reasons why the series is worth watching again. As Sean Keane wrote on CNET: “The series left an unmistakable mark on the franchise.”

1. Did honor to the title

To be a called saga Star WarsThe truth is that the films deal little with the war and more, really, with the Skywalker family: from the rise and fall of Anakin, his transformation into Darth Vader, and finally his redemption through his son Luke, who Become a Jedi Knight and help defeat the Empire.

But The Clone Wars is a series about war. The series tells of the conflict between the Republic forces, led by Chancellor Palpatine, against the armies of the Confederacy of Independent Systems (known as the Separatists), led by Count Dooku. What complicates everything is that Palpatine and Dooku are both Sith Lords, whose intention is to destroy the Jedi Knights.

The war is shown realistically through military campaigns, great battles, the tedium between the combats, the civilian victims, the political alliances necessary to move armies, the betrayals and resentments of those who have suffered the battles themselves. In The Clone Wars The good guys (the Republic) don’t always win, and sometimes the bad guys’ wins (the Separatists) are bitter. With the series, the universe Star Wars really expanded.

2. Long-winded stories

The structure of The Clone Wars It is admirable. Each season has a big central theme, but each small story was told in two episodes, so the first of the two used to end in a cliffhanger or suspense finale. There are recurring characters and plots that require several chapters to be told. This gets viewers emotionally involved with the story that The Clone Wars bill.

In fact, the series started out as a somewhat basic series, with a clear line between heroes and villains, without nuances; But as the seasons progressed, these differences became less defined, with more complex and less schematic characters. And the similarities to real-life political situations were also more noticeable.

3. Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a character introduced in the series: Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, assigned to him for training by the young Jedi master. In a way, we see The Clones Wars through the eyes of Ahsoka, as she begins as an inexperienced, impulsive and brave apprentice, to whom the war is teaching hard lessons. And the series literally concludes with her disappointment and abandonment of the Jedi Order.

Her popularity is such that Ahsoka Tano appeared, as an adult, in Star Wars Rebels; and there are those who advocate that the character receive his own film, which for now has a remote possibility. Lucasfilm is aware of this, to the point that Ahsoka Tano will appear in the new season of The Clone Wars in 2019.

4. Villains of all kinds

In addition to figures like Darth Sidious, Count Dooku, General Grievous, and Maul (not named anymore Darth Maul), who are villains seen in the movies of the saga, The Clone Wars He introduced some cunning, highly skilled villains to fear, who often defeat the protagonists.

Unlike the prequels, The Clone Wars reveals that the galaxy is a dangerous place, as the threat comes not only from the Separatists but from a large group of criminals, pirates, bounty hunters and assassins who operate freely on many planets.

Among the most popular are the Cad Bane bounty hunter; the assassin Asajj Ventress, protected and trained by Dooku, but who ends up wanting revenge on this Sith Lord; Savage Opress, twice as powerful and skilled as Maul; murderer and bounty hunter Aurra Sing; Pong Krell, a heartless Jedi Knight who treats soldiers with utter cruelty. Anyway, the list is long and explains why the action in The Clone Wars it almost never decays.

His villains are so memorable that one of them made a cameo at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story And it couldn’t have appeared if it weren’t for what happens to that character in the animated series.

5. Secondary characters

Although the protagonists of The Clone Wars are Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano and Padme Amidala, the series expanded the world of characters, giving some of them protagonism in many episodes. The most notorious case is clone troopers, heroes in various chapters. Or characters like Saw Guerrera, played by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), a figure that originally appeared in The Clone Wars, like an anti-separatist warrior who ends up radicalizing and becoming almost a terrorist.

6. The creative genius

The heart of The Clone Wars is David Filoni, showrunner of the series and one of the most respected figures in the creative area of Star Wars. Filoni also created the animated series Star Wars Rebels and Forces of Destiny. She was awarded a Saturn Award by the Hollywood Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror for her work on Star Wars Rebels. And Disney has tasked him with overseeing all future Lucasfilm Animation cartoon projects.

In The Clone Wars there were episodes that paid tribute to the film Seven Samurai (1954), by Akira Kurosawa; as well as tributes to various film genres, such as giant monster movies (Godzilla), zombies, westerns and spy movies.

7. Another side of the Force

Some of the ideas about the Force, as expressed by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), have their origin in The Clone Wars. The concept of the balance between light and dark side is explored in some episodes. In the series an ethereal reality called Mortis is explored, inhabited by three intelligent beings: the Son (who represents the destructive aspect of Mortis), the Daughter (who symbolizes creation) and the Father (who maintains the balance between his children).

In this kingdom, Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan have visions of their future. Mortis also explains the theory of the “Chosen One,” who must restore balance to the Force. In another episode Yoda learns there how Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced by Liam Neeson in English) became a Force ghost. These revelations have not been shown in the movies, hence many fans of Star Wars enjoy so much The Clone Wars.

The seven seasons of The Clone Wars They are available at Disney Plus.

Writing note: This note was modified on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to add new information about the end of the series.