The candidate: A thriller in Mexico that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video

As a wave that seeks to refresh its series offer, Amazon Prime Video has released in recent weeks several series made in Latin America with a good level of production, international casts and high expectations.

The most recent to air was the Mexican production The candidate, a political thriller with a large international cast, headed by Eréndira Ibarra (The Aparicio) and James Purefoy (The following), in addition to José María de Tavira (Tear my life) and Joaquín Cosío (Hell), among others

The series is a political thriller that closely follows Lalo Yzaguirre (José María de Tavira), head of the government of Mexico City at the time that an attack by a drug trafficking cartel leaves bodies hanging in front of government offices marking the first time that drug trafficking commits such a crime in the city.

Yzaguirre is one of the few politicians in Mexico with a faultless past and is considered the only honest one, which is why he is gaining more and more followers for a future candidacy for the presidency of the republic, so that drug trafficking atrocities threaten his position. .

The story is told from the perspective of two CIA agents stationed in Mexico City, Wayne Addison (James Purefoy), an experienced agent who has the typical problem with authority figures, and Isabel Alfaro (Eréndira Ibarra), a Rookie who reaches her first field assignment taking advantage of her intelligence experience and her fluent Spanish for being the daughter of Mexican immigrants in the United States.

It is precisely Addison and Alfaro who weave the connections between the cartel, the Navy forces (in charge of the federal government) who want to end the cartel, and the city government office, led by Yzaguirre. Addison’s theory is that Yzaguirre is colluded with the drug dealer because of a forgotten relationship with Rafael Bautista (Joaquín Cosío), the head of the cartel who also has an old feud with Addison, and although the public image of the head of government is impeccable, from At the beginning of the story, small anomalies are noted that could give away his true position in this whole war.

The series, released on the platform on July 17, became more relevant due to the time it airs, since in real life on June 26 an attack against Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security, took place. the highest police figure in Mexico City. Although he was wounded, García Harfuch came out alive from the attack and despite the fact that the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country has been on the rise for years, reaching proportions never before seen, it is the first time that an attack of this level has been carried out in the city. The same line with which the series begins.

Likewise, the story handles an interesting realism and brings us closer to Mexico City like no other, with its pros and cons. The performances are solid, highlighting, as always, Joaquín Cosío with the strength to which he has accustomed us. In addition, the production is quite good and, although it falls in some common places of this type of series, it is a good option that handles dramatic tension and suspense very well.

The other Latin American productions



Last June, Amazon Prime Video released President, a Chilean production with a cast that includes Colombian, Mexican, Chilean, Argentinean actors, etc. With eight chapters, the series seeks to recreate the real facts of the FBI investigation that culminated in the arrest of dozens of football managers, in the famous 2015 FIFA corruption case.

Later, in July, it was released The pack, another Chilean production that narrates a police investigation case to capture the members of a group that calls itself, precisely, La Jauría, and who commit sexual assaults and murders against teenagers from a religious school.

