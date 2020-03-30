The Cameron Boyce Foundation Donates To The Actors Fund, Inner City Arts In Memory Of Teen Star’s Legacy

EXCLUSIVE: The Cameron Boyce Foundation is reaching out with an unspecified donation in assist of the leisure and artistic neighborhood within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is also posting a message to its numerous social media retailers.

“Our hearts exit to everybody affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this immensely troublesome time we should all keep in mind to stay vigilant, heed the recommendation of our medical professionals, and proceed to assist our neighborhood and people in want. Our efforts stay targeted, nonetheless it can be crucial now greater than ever to point out kindness and compassion in the direction of others. As such, The Cameron Boyce Foundation will make a donation to each Inner City Arts as properly The Actors Fund, with hope that we’re capable of present some assist throughout this very attempting time. We’re all on this collectively. Keep robust.”

The message was signed by Victor, Libby and Maya Boyce and the muse workforce.

Inner-City Arts is an arts training supplier within the coronary heart of Skid Row. The Actors Fund is a nationwide human providers group that fosters stability and resiliency and supplies a security internet for performing arts and leisure professionals over their lifespan.