The Bravo of the North is fired José Luis Ayala

With floral offerings, from their trucks and cars, Los Bravos del Norte fans fired musician José Luis Ayala on Monday in Hidalgo, Texas.

The drummer, who for decades accompanied his brother Ramón Ayala on stage, died at the age of 64 on July 30, a victim of coronavirus.

The remains of José Luis were placed in a black coffin at the entrance to the Payne Arena de Hidalgo entertainment center.

About seven meters away, a caravan of cars passed in front of him while the song “A Little Corner in Heaven” was played, in honor of the deceased who was brave for the battery.

The event lasted two hours, as previously announced by the organizers; It was carried out from 18:00 to 20:00 local time. “The farewell was organized by ‘El Güerito’, José Luis Ayala Jr.”, indicated Román Pedraza.

Before the ceremony, it was revealed to the followers of the northern group that those who wanted to accompany them to give the interpreter their last goodbye could do so from their vehicle, in a caravan.

“The coffin was not opened and all the health and safety regulations required by the county and the city of Hidalgo were respected,” said Román. In the place, José Luis Ayala Jr., drummer of La Leyenda, was accompanying his dad.

The floral offerings were collected up to the door of the fans’ car; the arrangements were placed next to the artist’s coffin, where his battery and a northern costume that he used with the band also rested. “There was a distance of up to seven meters between the coffin and the cars,” said Román, “No one was allowed to get off.”

This Tuesday, the family was watching the body of the musician in a private event.