The Boys 2: The new trailer comes loaded with more superheroes

The new preview of the second season of The Boys, released on Tuesday, August 4, promises an “army of superheroes” and a possible confrontation between Homelander (Antony Starr) and the newest member of The Seven, Stormfront (Aya Cash).

The second season premieres on September 4, 2020 in .

In the trailer, you can even see scenes with people carrying banners in support of Stormfront and asking for more superheroes on the streets. Homelander’s leadership in The Seven is threatened by the irruption of this new character.

Meanwhile, Starlight / Annie (Erin Moriarty) appears to be working with The Boys again on their plans to beat the Vought Corporation and help Butcher get his wife back. Oh, and with the threat of terrorists with superpowers.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Aya Cash, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Giancarlo Esposito.

