The Boys 2: New bloody clip premieres and third season confirmed

The Boys bloodier than ever. We know this thanks to a trailer presented during a virtual meeting with the entire cast of the Amazon Prime series.

Because of [email protected] 2020, Amazon organized this July 23 a meeting with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the showrunner, Eric Kripke and the stars of the show: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash. Aisha Tyler was the moderator, who also featured a violent trailer for season two.

The official account of the series published on social networks the advance that left fans with their mouths open and some wanting to have covered their eyes. “And you thought the dolphin was bad … Season 2 is fucking devilish!”, Says the warning that leads us to the next clip:

This scene explains why in one of the images from the second season, which has circulated on social networks, almost all the actors are seen covered in blood.

Likewise, the executive producers of the series, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, confirmed the production of a third season of the series. It had already been anticipated that this was a possibility and that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the famous Edward Blake / Comedian from the superhero movie Watchmen, would be involved in it in some way. However, there is no start date for the recording due to the coronavirus

It’s official! The Boys will be coming back for a third season. Cheers to another round of taking fucking Supes down 👊 https://t.co/26TUrGYVzF — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 23, 2020

It was also reported that the second season will be accompanied by a podcast called Prime Rewind: The Boys, which will be hosted by Aisha Tyler herself.

At this meeting on the occasion of [email protected] 2020, the most striking was the intervention of Aya Cash (Stormfront), a new member of The Seven. “I was very excited to play the character. This type of series allows us to look at social issues from a certain distance, but in a clearer way. It was difficult to say some things that my character thinks because I completely disagree, but that’s part of it. my job and I think Eric did a great job punishing her, “said the interpreter.

If you want to see more of this meeting, we leave you the complete video:

What we will see

In a video conference with the cast of The Boys, made on June 26, it was reported that the episodes of the second season will arrive from September 4, 2020 to Amazon Prime Video. Eric Kripke, showrunner of the series, detailed that three chapters will be released the day of the premiere and the remaining five will be distributed on the following five Fridays. So the show will end on October 9.

The Boys is a television adaptation of the comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher, Hellblazer, Hitman), an author recognized for placing his characters on the limits of ethics and morals. Illustrations are by Darrick Robertson (Transmetropolitan).

The first season, which premiered on July 26, 2019, focused on Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and new recruit for The Boys, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). Both suffered irreparable losses, which unites them, in a strange almost paternal filial relationship.

The synopsis of the second season is much more complicated, that’s why it is so long: “The second season finds our protagonists escaping from the law, hunted by the Supes (superheroes) and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) hide and try to adapt to a new normal, while there is no trace of Butcher (Karl Urban). “

“For her part, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must find her place in The Seven while Homelander (Antony Starr) decides to assume full control. But her power is threatened by the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new I knew social media expert who has her own plans. On top of it all, the threat of Supervillain grabs the world’s attention and causes trouble as Vought tries to capitalize on the country’s paranoia, “the synopsis concludes.