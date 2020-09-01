The Boys 2 announced premiere date and showed scenes from the new season

Amazon Prime Video



The cast of the series The Boys met by video conference on Friday, June 26, at an event that was broadcast live on YouTube to answer trivia questions, introduce a new character, announce the long-awaited premiere date, and show the opening scenes of the second season of the Serie. The new episodes will arrive from September 4, 2020 to Amazon Prime Video

The event was enlivened by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, who spoke with the cast members and with the showrunner Eric Kripke, who announced that the first three episodes of the second season will be available on premiere day, September 4, and the remaining five chapters will air every Friday, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. 2020.

Oswalt, who guest-starred in season two, featured at the end of the video the first three minutes of season 2, in which Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is seen eliminating a group of fighters in Syria, including there is one who also possesses super powers. This action sequence – with shots of bloody violence, as is typical of The Boys – alternates with scenes from a meeting chaired by Stan Edgar, the cold head of the Vought corporation played by Giancarlo Esposito.

“We’re really looking forward to showing you season two. It’s more delusional, weirder, more intense, and more emotional. We wanted to give you time to go crazy, digest, argue, and let the shock go before we give you another dose. We hope that love the season as much as we do, “explained Kripke.

In the following video you can see the complete event, which lasts 52 minutes.

According to the statement from Amazon Prime Video, the synopsis of the new episodes is as follows: “The second season finds our protagonists escaping the law, hunted by the You know (superheroes) and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are hiding and trying to adjust to a new normal, while there is no trace of Butcher (Karl Urban). “

“For her part, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must find her place in The Seven while Homelander (Antony Starr) decides to assume full control. But her power is threatened by the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new I knew social media expert who has her own plans. On top of everything else, the threat of Supervillain grabs the world’s attention and causes trouble as Vought tries to capitalize on the country’s paranoia. ”

In the video was introduced the actress Aya Cash, who plays a new superhero (and villain) named Stormfront, who will fill the position left by Translucent in The Seven.

In addition to Oswalt, Kripke and Cash, Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso participated in the video conference. (Mother’s Milk), Chance Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett).



The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios along with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

The second season of The Boys premieres on September 4, 2020.