This M235i xDrive is the boldest version – at least for now – as it generates 301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine.

That’s a pretty good boost for a 3,600-pound compact sedan, which is enough to hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, and hit a top road speed of up to 155 mph.