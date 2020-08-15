The Billboard organization announced on Friday that this year’s edition of the Billboard Music Awards will be held in October, after it was suspended due to confinement measures to contain the contagion of the coronavirus.

According to the organization’s magazine, a leader in measurement in the music industry, the awards will take place on the 14th of that month and will be conducted by singer Kelly Clarkson, who has already done so in the previous two years.

“I am so excited to get back with my Billboard family. I love being a part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. It is a musical night that no one will want to miss, “Clarkson said in a statement released in February, when the initial announcement was made.

Weeks later, Billboard made the decision to suspend the ceremony, which was to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas (Nevada) and would be broadcast on the NBC network.

In this new notice, the company did not give details of the venue or how the show would be held. The announcement came 12 hours after the Univision network successfully held an in-person awards ceremony, the first in the pandemic.

The Premios Juventud were broadcast yesterday with a hybrid show of recorded musical numbers and live conduction. For its part, Telemundo had announced that it had decided to hold the annual Latin Billboards conference digitally and broadcast the awards ceremony also in October from the US city of Miami, instead of Las Vegas, as was the original plan.

Canadian artist Drake was the top winner of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), with 12 accolades, followed by Latin rapper Cardi B.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton player Ozuna got three, triumphing in the categories of Main Latin Artist, Main Latin Album for “Aura” and Main Latin Song for “Te Boté”, with Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam and Bad Bunny.

During the broadcast, Maluma shared the stage with Madonna at the launch of her song “Medellín”, which is part of the most recent album by the American artist.