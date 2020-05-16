The Big 5’s Plans to debut new groups in 2020-2021; From YG’s Upcoming Girl Group to JYP’s Upcoming Boy Group

Plans for groups debuting in 2020, in addition to 2021 from SM, JYP, BigHit, YG, & CJENM, have been introduced

#SM = woman group 2020; boy group 2021

#YG = T12 2020 (3Q); woman group 2021



#JYP = CHN boy group + JPN woman group 2020; boy group 2021

#BH = woman group 2021

#CJENM = Belift (BH JV) + JO1 (JV) 2020

First being SM who will debut their lengthy awaited woman group since Purple Velvet who debuted in 2014. This group is rumored to be debuting in the summer time & can have a multinational lineup. The new boy group will even be debuting, being the primary to debut since NCT who debuted in 2016 with items NCT 127 + NCT Dream, alongside WayV in 2019. This group will possible encompass a new lineup exterior of the NCT model, so this gained’t rely the upcoming NCT Items consisting of the now graduated NCT Dream lineup we all know. With that mentioned, members of NCT Dream (together with Mark) will debut in a new unit, with youthful members set to debut quickly turning into the new NCT Dream.

YG is debuting their upcoming tremendous group Treasure , who’re set to debut in the summer time of this yr, and would be the first to debut since Ikon in 2015. Treasure is a 12 member boy group consisting of Korean & Japanese members, and can have a picture that differs from the normal YG fashion. In 2021, a new woman group shall be debuting. This would be the first woman group to debut since BlackPigk in 2016. This group is claimed to have an idea related these like Twice & IZ*One, and like Treasure, can have a hefty multinational lineup.

JYP is about to debut an upcoming boy group in 2021, the primary since Stray Children in 2018. As well as, they are going to be debuting a Chinese language boy group, with R1se member & JYP trainee Yao Chen as a member. They’ll additionally debut their upcoming woman group, who’re presently partaking in this system “NiZi Mission” this yr. Nizi Mission is a Japan based mostly group, however can have international promotions. Additionally they have a variety of Korean audio system and even a half-Korean member, so attraction in Korea is not going to be exhausting to obtain.

BigHit & Supply Music are planning to debut their joint company new woman group this yr. BigHit is residence to BTS & TXT, and Supply Music is residence to Gfriend. This gained’t be the primary time the 2 businesses have collab Ed to make a lady group, as they beforehand had GLAM. Many are anticipating the debut of a lady group coming from each of those businesses.

CJENM shall be debuting their boy group underneath a subsidiary known as Belift, which is a three way partnership with BigHit. They will even keep it up promotions for the Produce 101 Japan profitable group JO1, who presently have very excessive success in Japan. A Korean debut has been talked about earlier than, however will see if it truly comes true.

Look ahead to the debuts from these businesses.