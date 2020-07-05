The best wireless mice for working from home

If you work from home or spend a lot of time in front of your computer, a wireless mouse or mouse can make a big difference and help your productivity.

If you’re looking for one, we recommend the ones that offer sensors that work on any surface, including glass, like the Logitech MX models. These allow you to connect them to three devices via Bluetooth or through USB adapters so you can change computers quickly.

Here we show you several options.

Sarah Tew/CNET It is one of the most basic mice you will find. It has a very smooth finish, and it has an input in the battery compartment to store the nano receiver when you are not using it. However, it lacks a Bluetooth connection.

Microsoft This mouse works only via Bluetooth. The Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse takes you directly to the Windows start menu with a button, which you can reconfigure to do other functions.

Jelly Comb This basic Jelly Comb mouse uses a USB or Bluetooth receiver to connect it. You can even easily switch between them so that, for example, you can use it with a computer and a tablet at the same time.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Logitech M510 costs $ 25 and has seven programmable buttons and can be configured with multiple devices.

Logitech The MX Ergo is extremely comfortable for the wrist thanks to its adaptable hinge that allows you to angle it to place your hand in a higher position, as if you were greeting someone.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Master 3 combines personalization of a gaming mouse with the comfort and wireless capabilities of a device for work. For $ 100 it’s expensive, but it’s worth it. The MX Master 2S, which is almost as good, is worth $ 80.

Sarah Tew/CNET This comfortable and ergonomic mouse runs on two AAA batteries and connects to a small 2.4GHz USB adapter.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Precision Mouse can be used with or without a cable and is one of the most comfortable we have ever used.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Anywhere 2S is a smaller version of the MX Master 2S. They share features like dual wireless connectivity (mouse can be used with cables, too), programmable buttons, and super-fast web browsing.

VicTsing The $ 22 travel model and the $ 36 full model are good alternatives to the Logitech Anywhere and MX Master. They can be easily used with different devices at the push of a button.