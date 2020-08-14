The best wireless headphones under $ 50

Lexy Savvides/CNET



If you want to buy a pair of wireless headphones, but don’t want to pay more than $ 100 for some AirPods The Galaxy BudsDon’t despair: there are good options.

Here are four options selected for their price (less than US $ 50), overall positive rating and recognized brands.

But a word of warning: don’t expect cheap headphones to offer you as many features or have the same sound quality as their more expensive counterparts.

David Carnoy/CNET These headphones sound good, but the sound is a bit off-balance when compared to the other options on this list. The bass can be distorted and I experienced drops, and even interrupted playback, especially when I have them connected to a laptop. But I love the in-box USB cable that can be plugged into an adapter or laptop. Call quality is good for phone calls and meetings on Zoom.

Lexy Savvides/CNET These are the only headphones on this list that have elongated legs like the AirPods and AirPods Pro. They are also the lightest for extended wear. However, the touchpads are too sensitive and a subtle movement like brushing my hair made the music pause. Despite these annoyances, the T13s are a better overall choice for listening to music and making calls. The box is USB-C charged and you get six hours of battery life per charge. They are IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Lexy Savvides/CNET I have a love / hate relationship with these hearing aids. Of all the headphones I tried, these are the ones I would choose for listening to music. They are also the most comfortable for prolonged use. However, the sound quality for some reason was the worst: the microphone made my voice sound distant and distorted. They also have the shortest battery life of this selection (four hours) and the buttons are hard to press.

Lexy Savvides/CNET These are the most expensive headphones I tried on this list. Their regular price is US $ 49, but you can find them on sale for less than US $ 40. They have an elegant design, with a glossy finish and a compact case. They are lightweight, but I couldn’t find a pad small enough to block out noise. The audio is the least dynamic of all the headphones I tested, but they sound good when you’re listening on an Android device thanks to aptX (a technology that helps provide better Bluetooth audio) and it has a solid connection with all the devices I tested. They are IPX5 rated for water resistance. The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge.

