The best TVs of 2020

If you are considering buying a new television, you may be faced with a confusing new world. The most recent terms (4K, 8K, HDR, HDMI 2.1, 120Hz, OLED, QLED, the list goes on) can be overwhelming, especially if you haven’t bought a new TV in five or 10 years.

I’ve been analyzing televisions since the days of rear projection and plasma, and I like to keep things simple. I focus on one concept: the image quality you get for the price you pay.

The list below represents the best televisions that I have evaluated in CNET’s test lab, where I compare them against each other until I find which ones are worth buying. These are my most recent recommendations, but before you start, consider the following:

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.



Playing:

Watch this:

What is OLED?

1:48



Sarah Tew / CNET OLED TVs are the kings of picture quality, but they don’t come cheap. Light-emitting diode technology provides a contrast ratio, viewing angles and a wide color gamut that no LCD TV can offer. As the cheapest OLED TV, the B9 is our favorite. Sizes: 55, 65 and 77 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET No TV I have ever reviewed offers this much picture quality for so little money. The 6 series, another 2018 relic, is still widely available at clearance prices due to the new 2019 version being released soon. And it is a real bargain. With a full range of local dimming, its picture far outstrips almost any other TV at that price, and its Roku TV operating system is our favorite. Sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you are simply looking for the best, no matter the price, this is your choice. In my benchmarks, the C9 is the best TV I’ve ever evaluated, just barely outperforming 2018 models like the B8 (listed above), although the B8 has a better value for money, being about the same good but costs much less. This 2019 OLED TV also comes with all the guarantees of future compatibility with HDMI 2.1, which some high-end buyers, especially video game players, want. READ Aitana, the youngest of the Derbez, enters music and her video achieves millions Sizes: 55, 65 and 77 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET Can’t budget for an OLED TV? If you’re willing to pay a tad extra for good color and excellent image quality, the Vizio PX is your choice. It has superior light output, premium local dimming, high contrast, and high dynamic range. Sizes: 65 75 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET Aside from the aforementioned TCL 6 series, no TV offers this much picture quality for so little money. In my comparisons, the Vizio showed higher HDR color than the TCL, but the TCL won in other areas, especially in brightness. I would still recommend the TCL to most buyers due to the superiority of its Roku smart TV system, but the Vizio is still a great option. Just make sure you buy the M8, not the M7. And look forward to our upcoming reviews of the other 2019 Vizio models. Sizes: 55 and 65 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming from apps like Netflix, and it’s even better integrated into this TV. The image quality of this TCL is no better than any of the previous models, and its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility do nothing to improve the image, but it is a perfectly good option for most people, especially to this price. Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches. (The price shown below is for the 43-inch size.)

Sarah Tew / CNET This TCL TV has Mini-LED, a technology not found in any other TV today. The result is superior contrast, brightness, and high dynamic range that outperform the Vizio PX even though it falls short of OLED TV levels. We still consider the PX to be a better alternative to OLED, but because the picture quality of this TCL TV is almost as good, and it costs less, we prefer it here. READ Gloria Trevi says that confinement has led her to be reborn Sizes: 65 and 75 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET Samsung’s QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs. Don’t confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R packs a great picture, lots of Samsung design, and a wealth of extra features for a relatively affordable price, even if it’s not exactly cheap. If you aren’t interested in a TCL or Vizio and don’t want to spend your money on an OLED, the Q70 is an excellent option. Sizes: 49, 55, 65, 75 and 82 inches.

Sarah Tew / CNET For sizes smaller than 55 inches, and for those who value “intelligence” about picture quality, these Roku TVs (not 4K) are best suited. The image is “good enough” and the built-in intelligence is excellent. And it’s the perfect price for a nursery or secondary room where you don’t need a huge screen. Sizes: 28, 32, 40, 43 and 49 inches. (The price shown below is for the 32-inch TV.)

Other things to consider when buying a new TV

I’m sure you’ll be happy with any of the aforementioned TVs, but a new set can be a great investment, and you may be looking for a little more information before deciding on one. Here’s a quick list of other things to consider.

2019 TV prices began to hit their lowest prices in late November (Black Friday or Black Friday) and in the holiday season and throughout the spring.

In my opinion, the bigger the better. Large TVs are cheaper than ever, and it’s better to spend your money on a large screen rather than a slight improvement in picture quality.

If you don’t like the built-in system of your smart TV, you can always add a device from streaming. They are cheap, easy to use, and are updated more frequently than most smart TVs. Here, you can know the best devices of streaming.

Most TVs sound terrible, so it’s worth supplementing your new TV with a sound bar or other speaker system. The good ones start at around $ 100. Here, you can know the best sound bars.

Looking for even more information? Here’s an article with everything you need to know (and more) about how to buy a new tv.