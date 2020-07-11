The best TVs of 2020 to watch Netflix

Like every year, including the 2018 and 2019, Netflix selected its favorite televisions of this 2020.

According to the giant of streaming, the experience of enjoying the application can vary from television to television, and according to its own standards, the company has rated the best televisions this year to enjoy Netflix in the best way.

The company’s recommendations are made based on performance and ease of use — specifically for watching Netflix — but ultimately for other apps, too. For this list, the company looks at the following points: that the user can access Netflix in a few seconds; that the user can easily change applications; that you have the latest version of Netflix, and that you have access to all the functions of the application for better navigation.

In 2019, Netflix made a change to the criteria for the presentation of the “Always Fresh” feature, which ensures that even if the TV is “asleep”, Netflix will stay “awake.” The TV will constantly update Netflix after its appearance of being idle, so that when you want to watch it, it’s ready and the response time is minimal.

According to the company, the following 2020 model TVs are the best among those bearing the “Netflix Recommended” seal:

Televisores Panasonic series HX750 / HX800 / HX810 / HX820 / HX830 / HX850 / HX880 / HX900 / HX940 / HX970

Samsung QLED 8K / QLED 4K series TVs / Lifestyle TV / Q950TS / Q900TS / Q800T / Q90T / Q80T / Q70T and devices The Sero , The Serif and The Frame

, and Televisores Sony Bravia series series BRAVIA X80H(XH80) / XH81 / X95H(XH95) / Z8H(ZH8) / Z9H y series A8H(A8) / A9S(A9)

For more information about specific models recommended by Netflix you can go to this website.

In 2019, the TVs that Netflix selected were as follows:

Samsung Q60R / Q70R / Q80R / Q90R / Q900R series televisions; RU8000, and devices The Serif and The Frame

and Sony Bravia X85G / X90G series and A9G series TVs

Televisores Panasonic Viera series GX700 / GX800 / GX900

What does the ‘Netflix Recommended’ seal mean on a television?

Since 2015Netflix has tested TVs to find the ones that meet — or exceed — certain criteria that will give you the “best Netflix experience.”

And, although it does not explain it or says it publicly – for obvious reasons – most of the criteria can guarantee that you will have a great experience with other services of streaminglike Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube.

Some criteria, of course, are quite specific to Netflix, such as being able to display preview videos in your app and having a dedicated Netflix button on your remote controls.

To obtain the “Recommended” certificate, a television must have five of the following seven criteria:

Instant start: the TV starts instantly and the app is ready for immediate use, almost as if you were watching it on a phone.

the TV starts instantly and the app is ready for immediate use, almost as if you were watching it on a phone. Immediate appearance of your application – The Netflix app should always start quickly, either right after turning on the TV or after using other apps.

– The Netflix app should always start quickly, either right after turning on the TV or after using other apps. Netflix button : The Netflix button on the remote control automatically turns on the TV, but also opens Netflix, so you can turn on your TV and access Netflix with the press of a single button.

: The Netflix button on the remote control automatically turns on the TV, but also opens Netflix, so you can turn on your TV and access Netflix with the press of a single button. Easy access to Netflix icons : The Netflix app is easily accessible and you can quickly activate it from the TV menu.

: The Netflix app is easily accessible and you can quickly activate it from the TV menu. TV memory : The TV remembers what you were watching and turns on in the same place you left it before you turned it off.

: The TV remembers what you were watching and turns on in the same place you left it before you turned it off. High resolution Netflix interface: You can browse Netflix in 1080p resolution, with clear and bright text and sharper images.

You can browse Netflix in 1080p resolution, with clear and bright text and sharper images. Updated version of Netflix: The TV comes with an updated version of Netflix with the latest features.

As you can see, many of these criteria are simply ideal things any television should have. If you open the Netflix app quickly, it will obviously do everything else quickly, too. Instant? Remember how long it took for smart TVs to start up?

Of course, just because a TV makes it to this list does not mean it is good, nor does it mean that if it is not on the list it is very bad. It is, however, a very useful help to facilitate the knowledge of where you can see better, which is what Netflix wants to highlight.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on June 19, 2019.