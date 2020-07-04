The best technology for students who study at home

Sarah Tew/CNET



Many families are still trying to keep a good balance by working at home while keeping their children’s education on the right track amid the closing of schools and universities by the coronavirus crisis. While you may have been able to survive on a single family computer at home, the current situation may require the purchase of something else to supplement it. Or maybe you just need a few accessories to make what you have do more. Either way, we are here to help. Take a look at these options below.



Asus Many school districts switched from Windows iPads and laptops to Chromebooks. The best part of this is that you can get a good and reliable one for your children for less than US $ 200, like this Asus. They also make great secondary or tertiary computers for this reason. You can also check out the Woot approval site, which regularly has great deals on Chromebook.

Do you need an iPad? If you want to buy a new one, this is where you can find the best prices on iPads. However, you can find better deals on refurbished or refurbished models directly from Apple, as well as from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Gazelle. And, in case you’re wondering, buying a refurbished iPad is a great idea. The most important thing is that the model you buy is compatible with the applications you need. Apple has a list of all models that support the current version of iPadOS. You should also pay attention to the warranty that comes with the tablet.

Brother A small multifunction printer is useful for printing from worksheets to coloring pages. This one from Brother might be more than you need, but it’s our best choice for a home printer and supports wireless printing, important for Chromebook and iPad users who can’t easily install drivers or connect via cable.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET My Nest Mini has been exercising quite a bit these weeks (which is more than I can say for myself). It does the usual things, like keeping track of my shopping lists, setting timers, playing music, and reminding me what day of the week it is. But it also answers many of my children’s schoolwork questions and keeps them entertained while I work. There are over 30 kid-friendly options, from quizzes and trivia to games like frost and musical chairs, though one of the family’s favorites is Mad Libs. Read more about the Google Nest Mini.

Amazon The biggest downside to working on a Chromebook (or any laptop really) is the limited screen space. Getting your child to something bigger will make class work much less painful. Most of our best options for monitor updates are sold out or sell for much more than their original prices. However, a smaller 22-inch version of one of our options, the ViewSonic VX2776-SMHD, is still available at a reasonable price.

Sarah Tew/CNET My home has essentially become an open office, and like all the open offices I’ve worked in, hearing aids have been crucial for my entire family. The PuroQuiets are essentially adult hearing aids that have been reduced to the size of a child’s head. They come with active noise cancellation and while great, they’re also expensive. For less expensive options, check out the $ 30 Volume Limit Bluetooth iClever. We have not tested them, but they have good reviews on Amazon.

Nuklz N If you have a younger student or one who is just beginning to type, having a full-size keyboard with easy-to-read printing can help reduce the frustration of finding keys. This is a simple and inexpensive Nuklz one that only needs a USB-A port to work and can be used with Windows, Mac or Chrome. Also, if connected to a laptop, an external keyboard means you’re less likely to spill things on the actual laptop keyboard.