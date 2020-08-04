The best Spanish series to watch during the running of the bulls

In view of the confinement to which we are forced by coronavirusWe have to find things to do and the Spanish series are a great option. We all know, have seen or at least have heard of several series produced in the Iberian Peninsula that have taken over the spotlight in recent years, such as Elite, The paper house (that already almost releases its part 4), Vis a vis, or even other more to melodrama like High seas The The Cable Girls, heirs of the very famous Velvet and The big hotel.

Spain has become a solid series exporter for the platforms of streaming like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. However, the aforementioned are not the only ones, but there are many other options that, without drawing too much attention, you can also find and get hooked for a long marathon of Spanish series. Here we present a selection of series that come from the Motherland that are worthwhile, although they are not the best known.

Slaughterhouse It is a series with a strong Tarantino influence: that is, a lot of black humor and violence. It’s almost a sitcom, but with a strong component of thriller police. In fact, the slogan of the series is categorical: A thriller Iberian. And it does not disappoint. The story begins with the owner of a pig slaughterhouse that has drug trafficking as a separate business, since he buys very low quality pigs from a Portuguese supplier, but inside some of the animals are bags of drugs that go through customs without problem. Everything seems very simple, but an infidelity ends with a reckless murder and for not assuming the problem, a great misunderstanding begins where some want to kill others, the others want to kill some third parties and the third parties want to kill the others, while the police investigate the murders that are coming to light. In the end, this series, as its name implies, is a slaughterhouse.

It is like a Tarantino movie, but the Spanish way. List: Pepe Viyuela, Lucía Quintana, Ginés García Millán, Miguel de Lira, Carmen Ruiz, among others

. How long does it last: A season of 10 episodes — over 11 and a half hours.

Victim number eight It begins with an alleged terrorist attack in Bilbao in which seven people are killed suddenly. Victim number eight dies a few days later and is the person of the person who turns the conflict around since he is the eldest son of an important Basque businessman, so a power war begins in the family. At the same time, evidence points to a young man of Arab descent as the alleged culprit in the attack, but there are questions about his guilt. Before long, we learn that things are not as they seem and a thriller is created that maintains the suspense from beginning to end of the eight chapters of this series.

It reminds me of Presumed Innocent (1990), but with the European component and terrorism. List: César Mateo, María de Nati, Verónika Moral, Iñaki Ardanaz, Farah Hamed, among others.

Netflix How long does it last: A season of 8 chapters (more than six and a half hours).

This series is a combination of the police programs of the 1970s (such as Starsky & Hutch The Hawaii 5-0) with Tell me how it happened, seasoned with a tarantinesque touch. Costa del Sol Brigade It tells the story of four policemen who formed the country’s first anti-drug squad in 1977, in Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol, Andalusia, the perfect place for African hashish to enter Spain and Europe. The conflict is born, as always, since the characters of the four policemen collide with each other, so they have to find a way to solve their differences and everything comes to break down thanks to the fact that the four are attracted to the same woman, who is involved at the center of the case that they investigate to discover drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol.

List: Hugo Silva, Álvaro Cervantes, Miki Esparbé, Jesús Castro, Sara Sálamo, among others.

How long does it last: A 13 episode season — about 13 hours.

A comedy series based, substantially, on the difference between the stereotypes of people from the south and north of Spain. That is, the stereotype of the Basques and that of the Andalusians, through the accidental start of a romantic relationship between an Andalusian nurse and a Basque chef who is visiting Seville, but ends up in a hospital because her mother has an accident. This is how Iñaki and Carmen know each other —even in the names the common place is settled— and despite all the forecasts they begin a relationship to the degree that Iñaki decides to move to Seville to be close to Carmen. At the end of the day, despite the commonplaces, the series works thanks to its endearing characters and the romantic comedy genre is well carried.

Inevitably reminds of the movie Eight Basque surnames, but with more entanglements. List: María León, Jon Plazaola, Ane Gabarain, Salva Reina, Mariano Peña, among others.

How long does it last: Five seasons and a total of 69 chapters – that is, almost three days of uninterrupted playback.