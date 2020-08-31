The best software to file your taxes: TurboTax, H&R Block and more

If your tax return makes you anxious, you are not alone. Although this year, the due date was pushed back to July 15, that’s just around the corner and now you have less time gathering all your forms and cracking the intricate federal and state income tax codes.

From figuring tax deductions to self-employment taxes and capital gains, filing taxes can be a tricky subject. But hiring a professional to prepare the return can be very expensive.

The good news is that there are many tax preparation and filing companies out there that want to make it easier and cheaper for you to file your taxes. Whether it’s through downloadable software, an online form, or a smartphone app, you can make the process less cumbersome. And if you’re a thrifty taxpayer, you might even be able to find free or low-cost options that rival some of the more popular services in quality.

Choosing a tax preparation software that is right for you can seem like a daunting and complicated task; That’s why we’ve analyzed all the features and fine print of all the options out there to show you some of the best tax preparation programs that will suit your needs.

Intuit TurboTax has something for every type of taxpayer – the company offers a wide variety of options, even if your tax situation is complicated. If you use Quickbooks, you will have an additional advantage: you can connect it to TurboTax, something very useful for freelancers or real estate investors. And if your tax situation is not complicated, the service’s easy-to-use interface simplifies the preparation of your tax return. For an additional fee, you get TurboTax Live, which allows you to receive assistance from a certified tax professional through their live video chat on-demand assistance system. Also, a certified public accountant (CPA) or registered preparer (EA) will review your tax return before you submit it to the IRS. Max, your defense option in audit cases, offers you a dedicated specialist to represent you. It also includes identity theft coverage services, such as identity loss monitoring and insurance. One caveat is that you probably pay more compared to the other services on our list. However, it has a free version for those with only basic needs and is one of the few places where you can enlist the help of certified tax specialists without having to meet one in person. Prices: from free to US $ 120 for federal taxes; US $ 45 for state taxes; an additional $ 60- $ 90 for TurboTax Live; Additional US $ 50 for Max.

H&R Block It’s not as intuitive to use as TurboTax, but the H&R Block is another heavyweight that offers some decent features, like unlimited technical support, plus phone and chat support for higher-tier customers. The system uses simple questions, built-in calculators to help you with various tax situations, and detailed articles to determine your individual situation, even if it appears to be complex. READ The OnePlus Nord is nice and cheap [fotos] Something we like is that it allows you to file your taxes online, in person, through its application or by downloading its software. It has a 100% satisfaction guarantee for 60 days, imports previous year’s tax returns from other companies, and has a 4% refund bonus if you receive it through an Amazon gift card. For an additional fee, a certified tax specialist can review your return before you file it. The downside is that you don’t get free personal audit assistance – this benefit is only available to those who purchase H&R Block software or pay for the Tax Pro Review service. Prices: from free to US $ 105 for federal taxes; US $ 145 for Tax Pro Review; $ 30 to $ 40 for state taxes.

Jackson Hewitt In addition to its simple tax filing interface and comprehensive informational articles, Jackson Hewitt Online offers built-in calculators to help you determine amortization and depreciation, as well as free IRS audit assistance. If you apply in person, you can opt for their Worry-Free Guarantee plan, where you are reimbursed in the event you receive a reduced refund or face additional tax obligations. The Platinum level of this plan includes the Audit Security service, in which a dedicated specialist manages and represents your case. That said, you won’t find many things here that aren’t already offered elsewhere, like the ability to import taxes from competing companies, technical support via live chat, a free option, and automatic state filing. Prices: from free to US $ 50 for federal taxes; $ 40 for state taxes.

Tax slayer TaxSlayer supports all tax forms at its Classic and higher levels. Even using its free version, clients can access tax advice through its educational tools and telephone and email support. Higher tiers get access to audit protection, assistance from tax professionals, and live chat assistance. If you are a real estate investor, take into account that it does not have calculators for amortization and depreciation, nor protection in case of audit for independent workers. The main benefit of TaxSlayer is that it offers an interest-free advance on your tax refund: once the IRS accepts your documentation, you can receive US $ 500 or US $ 1,000 through a Green Dot Prepaid Visa card in as little as 24 hours. Once you receive your tax refund, TaxSlayer will deposit you what is left after deducting the advance and applicable fees. READ GOT7's JB is the definition of coolness as he graces the cover of 'Nylon Korea' Price: from free to US $ 47 for federal taxes; $ 29 for state taxes.

Credit Karma Unlike many other free tax filing programs that charge for state returns, Credit Karma Tax does not. Customers will find an easy-to-use interface, helpful guidance in understanding tax-related terminology, and live chat technical assistance. Credit Karma also claims to have more features than the free TurboTax option, including the ability to report mortgage interest, property taxes, and student loan interest deductions. Its features also include audit defense, where clients can receive services such as a consultation with a representative who can also attend a hearing on your behalf and assist you with tax debt resolution options. If you end up receiving a larger tax refund or owe less federal taxes after filing with Credit Karma, you could receive up to $ 100 in gift cards. Credit Karma’s tax software has its limitations: you can’t import returns from competing companies. To get started with your return, you must obtain the IRS transcript of the prior year’s return.

TaxAct At all pay levels, TaxAct users can receive guidance from a tax specialist as an additional option, just like TurboTax. Depending on your level, you can receive unlimited personal support over the phone or through the app chat, and also through screen sharing functionality. It is easy to import last year’s taxes and navigate through its platform and informational database. But where TaxAct shines is in its Accuracy Guarantee of up to $ 100,000 for any difference in liabilities or returns, IRS penalties and interest, plus a refund for the cost of the TaxAct software. This feature may be worth it if you have a high income or a difficult tax situation where you think there are likely to be mistakes. Prices: from free to US $ 80 for federal taxes; US $ 15 to US $ 480 for assistance from a tax specialist; US $ 40 per state declaration (except in the free level).

FreeTaxUSA Comparable to Credit Karma Tax, FreeTaxUSA is almost always free, but you must pay to file state taxes. It’s a bit easier to use, as it allows you to import previous tax returns from competing companies and file modifications to tax returns. It is compatible with most tax forms and its “deluxe” version gives you additional benefits, such as priority live chat and customer service, unlimited filing of return amendments and access to its audit service, which has specialists in taxes. These professionals can answer your specific questions, including how to decipher an audit notice, the documentation you need, and assistance in writing a response to the IRS. Price: free for federal taxes; US $ 15 for state taxes; US $ 6.99 for its “deluxe” version.

