The best smart watches for Android phones

Smart watches for the Android ecosystem have not evolved as fast as we would like; However, in the last year we have tried some devices that we have loved. In this top five we select the five devices that we liked the most considering the price-quality ratio.



Amazfit Bip

In position number five we start with a cheap and quite popular watch. Is called And, although there are new versions, we liked this device because it has an always-on screen, a battery that lasts for a week, heart rate measurement, GPS and even water resistance.

You can receive notifications, and in addition to being compatible with Android, it is also compatible with iOS. When we tested it, we thought it could be an excellent choice for lovers of vintage Pebble watches.

On the negative side, we have that its design is not very refined plastic, you cannot install apps and its Mi Fit application is not as good as that of its competitors in this top 5. Its current price is less than US $ 80. Take a look at the full analysis of Amazfit Bip here.

Galaxy Watch Active

In the fourth position we have to mention the from Samsung, a watch with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, compatible with Android and iOS and that although it does not have the rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch, incorporates most of its functions for less price.

The main focus of this watch is physical activity, so it lets us see with colored circles how our day is going, it includes a blood pressure monitor, 50-meter water resistance, Samsung Pay and integration with Bixby and always-on screen Ideal to see the time and your heart rate while training.

Your battery can last up to two days using exercise monitoring and using it to receive notifications. On the negative side, we have to not allow calls to be answered.

This watch can be obtained from US $ 160 and here you can see the analysis we made of the Galaxy Watch Active.

Fitbit Versa 2

In the third position, we put a watch that I particularly like, it is the , which has up to six days of battery life, includes Alexa as a virtual assistant, has sleep monitoring that works very well, a heart rate sensor and resistance to water up to 50 meters.

Fitbit uses its own operating system and, although it now belongs to Google, until now it has not changed at all the operation of its devices, which are compatible with iOS and Android.

This watch has the function of always-on screen and the Fitbit exercise and sleep monitoring app is very good, it also has an oxygen measurement sensor that allows a better understanding of our variables and sleep monitoring.

Its price is US $ 159.99. Here you can review the analysis of the Fitbit Versa 2.

Huawei Watch GT2

In the second position is the , the latest Huawei smart watch that includes the company’s own operating system, and which is also compatible not only with Android but also with iOS through its health app.

The great attraction of this watch is its battery that can last you according to my tests for up to a week, although if you activate constant heart rate monitoring it will not exceed 40 hours.

It has a microphone and horn to answer calls, 50-meter water resistance, heart rate sensor and GPS, although on the negative side we do not have a microphone or NFC and there is no LTE version either.

In addition, it must be said that there is no app store and, although it has its own applications, it can be somewhat boring.

The price of this watch is about $ 230. There is also the Huawei Watch GT2eThey have a better battery, but they don’t let you answer calls. Read here the analysis of Huawei Watch GT 2.

Galaxy Watch Active 2

In the first position of this top five we have the Samsung Boasting Samsung’s ever-acclaimed rotating bezel, Tizen operating system, heart rate sensor, EKGs and enables calls to be made and placed, including via Bixby.

Samsung has its own app store and our colleague Juan Garzón said in his analysis that this is the best smart watch for Android users, since it is attractive and functional, it allows you to receive notifications and it has the most important health functions of the moment.

On the negative side – or less positive – is its battery, which can only last a little more than a day, and even if you use it moderately, it does not last 48 hours.

Its price is US $ 229.99. You can see here the analysis of Galaxy Watch Active 2.

We have made this top 5 taking into account the value for money and the balance of functions that each smartwatch offers.

Keep in mind that these are the watches that we have tested in recent months and, although we have also used watches with Android Wear, we do not consider at the moment that any of them deserved to enter this list.

If you have a favorite watch, leave us a comment.