The best prepared food services in 2020

Cooking shouldn’t be one of the most pressing matters to attend to in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but a home-cooked meal service can help you eat in a balanced way. After you establish certain preferences with the service you choose, all you will have to do once the package arrives is to heat the dishes that require it.

Personally, I’ve been a fan of having fresh ingredients and nutritious meals delivered to my doorstep for some time now, and these home-cooked meals services have been instrumental in maintaining a healthy lifestyle in confinement. caused by the pandemic. I started working on this list before the lockdown started, but after the health crisis, I have become even more adept. I’m happy to introduce you to something that gives you some relief from your daily routine, and since they come pre-prepared, you don’t have to be professional chefs to eat something delicious.

Before I jump right into the list, I’ll answer a few questions. First, how do you distinguish yourself from the services you provide food packages? Food package services – like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh – are focused on providing the basic ingredients and instructions for using those ingredients in a recipe, but with these services, the premise is that you don’t have the time or patience to prepare those ingredients. The pandemic is tiring and, honestly, the process of preparing food is only fun when you have the time to develop the recipes, go to the market for the ingredients and dust off all your culinary qualities.

For that reason, these healthy, ready-to-bake ready-to-bake meals have emerged as a solution when you need something quick, easy, and delicious, but can’t afford to ask a restaurant. Newer health food services like Veestro and Freshly have taken note of modern healthy eating habits and offer prepared menus tailored to every diet preference, including meat eaters, vegetarians, vegans and others on a plant-based diet as well. like those on a keto, paleo, low sodium, gluten free, organic, low carb, low sugar or low calorie diet. No matter what your preference is or whether you are a picky eater or have a lot of allergies, you can find a food package service that suits you.

Although most of the services we cite here are ready-made meals —that is, pre-cooked, ready to be put in the oven or in a pan to heat up—, the meals of services like Home Chef and Gobble they have not been cooked. These “oven-ready” foods are not cooked, but are pre-assembled to be put together to bake or skillet without much extra preparation.

Most of these meal subscription companies ship your frozen or partially frozen pre-cooked and pre-cooked meal options. Since they arrive in shipments of four or more, most meals are designed to go straight into the freezer so that they can be thawed and eaten throughout the week. Even if you don’t plan on eating these ready-made meals every day, having a ready-made meal or two (or a few snacks stored in the freezer for any emergency) can come in handy when you’re just not getting even boiling water for pasta. Also, knowing that we have food options ready gives you a lot of peace of mind.

Of course, there’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal, but some of these simple and affordable services could reduce your burden during this difficult time. And, most importantly, with these packages you don’t have to go to the supermarket.

It should be noted that the Freshly service is saturated at the moment and is not receiving new orders, so it left the list, it is best that before placing an order, check that the deliveries are working on time and are not saturated.

These are the best ready-made and oven-ready meal delivery services in 2020.

The best delivery service that you still have to cook a little: Home Chef

The best prepared food service for quick lunches and dinners: Daily Harvest

The best service for vegetarians and vegans: Veestro

The best delivery service if you count calories and diet: Freshology

The best gourmet service: Home Bistro

Honorable mention for the best food service you should prepare: Gobble

The best food service with a healthy touch: Freshly

Home Chef Home Chef is a popular food package company and recently launched a line of oven-ready meals like Cajun Chicken with Rice and Beans, aimed at taking most of the work out of making dinner, but still delivering home-cooked food, technically speaking. If it’s oven-ready meal options you’re looking for, you’ll want to order Home Chef’s Fresh & Easy packets, which focus on easy-to-make, no-oven options. Plus, there are summer grill ready meals and a 15 minute starter salad starter for those looking to eat light or slow cooker meals that also require minimal preparation and cleaning. This new category of Home Chef is designed for those with low technical skills and is a good option if you want a home cooked meal delivery plan, but are not interested in enrolling in a culinary institute. Prices: Home Chef meal service costs about $ 10 per serving. Most people choose between six and eight meals a week, so the average cost is about $ 70. But you can order just six servings or up to 12 and save a bit more with a larger order.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest launched in 2015 with an army of ready-to-blend frozen smoothies, pre-made soups, and bowls of granola to keep in the freezer. Some of the bowls and soups could pass as dinner, but I like them for lunch or an uncomplicated breakfast. Depending on the specific offering, you can put it in a saucepan or skillet to heat up and eat. Or add milk and mix, like with protein smoothies or oatmeal bowls. This is a great plant-based meal delivery service if you want to simplify your week and stick to a healthy frozen meal plan. Daily Harvest uses lots of grains, oats, and superfoods in its recipes, mostly well balanced in terms of flavor. Prices: With so many different offerings and options, you can really choose what you want, but you can get the chia soups, smoothies and bowls for just $ 5.99 a serving, if you order a subscription and buy in bulk.

Veestro Veestro has a wide range of 100 percent plant-based meals for those on a vegan or vegetarian diet. Veestro offerings include dishes like tofu with red curry sauce. Veestro uses different alternatives to meat and is a good meal delivery service. The carnivore in me must admit that many of the vegetarian options and plant-based meals that I tried from Veestro were just as satisfying as the food I’m used to. I would suggest this meal plan for anyone trying to cut back on meat, and who doesn’t want to give up the rest entirely, because so much of the food is designed to replicate a carnivore’s diet and not feel all that different. READ The best gifts for Father's Day 2020 Prices: Veestro meal service breaks down to about $ 11.70 per meal for 10 meals, although it is more expensive on a single order. However, it gets cheaper if you choose a 20 meal plan ($ 10.80 per meal).

Freshology You might have guessed from the name that this healthy food delivery service doesn’t specialize in mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Depending on your nutrition goals, you can focus here on specific menus, such as vegetarian, low-carb or keto meals, or to help manage diabetes. All calorie and nutritional information in the meal plan is provided to help you meet those goals. Freshology, made by Diet-to-Go, is intended to help its customers stay on track at all meals, with a comprehensive list of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Prices: Customizable meal plans start at $ 9.99 per meal. You can have up to three meals a day if you really don’t want to cook.

Home Bistro Home Bistro is definitely the most expensive service on this list, but that’s because the meals here are of a higher caliber. You’ll find less rotisserie chicken or pasta dishes, but more complicated recipes. It’s even more expensive — even comparable to a restaurant — if you eat a lot of meat. But if you don’t have as many restaurant options in the area where you live, this is a good option. And since you can order these meals a la carte, you can always save some for special occasions. Prices: Individual meals are between US $ 19 and US $ 27. You can order meals from Home Bistro à la carte or packages of 7, 10 or 20 weekly or fortnightly meals.

Gobble Gobble isn’t a ready-made meal, technically either, but with many of the food packages it takes just 15 minutes to cook, it could be. Gobble’s team does all the work of preparing the recipe (chopping, dicing, measuring). Gobble is another great meal option if your goal is freshly prepared food with very little effort. Prices: Gobble meal packages start at $ 11.99 per serving, but the first six meals will be only $ 36 as a one-time offer.

Freshly Freshly delivers pre-cooked meals (fresh, not frozen) right to your door. Although they have abundant healthy recipe options, Freshly is one of the best food service options if you want to cheat all of a sudden or prefer some comfort food at the door. Prices: The more you order, the more you’ll save with Freshly and the difference is significant. Four meals per week break down at US $ 11.50 per meal, but for 12. the price per meal drops to US $ 7.99.

