The best power banks and portable chargers for cell phones

Once upon a time it seemed like everyone was shopping for battery cases to get more power so their phones will last a whole day. However, the biggest problem with battery covers is that they make the phone bulky and heavy, and some cases even affect wireless reception. As phones grow in size, battery cases no longer have the utility and logic of yesteryear. In my opinion, an external battery pack is the solution.

This is why I have rounded up the best compact batteries, with an emphasis on Android devices. Although they cost more, batteries with a built-in USB-C output are my favorites because I don’t have to worry about carrying a charging cable with me. (Models with built-in USB-C cables should also work for iPad Pro models.) I’ve also included some inexpensive options for those who want to spend as little as possible.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here.

Best Portable Chargers with Integrated Lightning Cables and Pop-Up Plugs



Sarah Tew/CNET Like the PhoneSuit Journey, the $ 50 Ventev Powercell 6010 Plus has integrated pull-out plugs and an integrated USB-C cable. It has a 6,000 mAh battery and a standard USB port so you can charge other devices with the extra cable.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MyCharge HubPlus-C has an integrated pull-out plug, a USB-C cable, and a USB-out port. It’s a bit bulky, but with a 6,700 mAh battery, it can charge most phones twice (and up to three times). It has 18 watts of power and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 feature, which allows devices to be charged faster with USB-C.

The best high-capacity portable chargers with PD Quick Charge function

Amazon The Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD retails for about $ 45. Although it is thicker than some of the chargers on this list, it is one of the smallest 10,000 mAh portable chargers and has an 18-watt USB-C PD port that provides fast charging. The cable required for fast charging (USB-C to USB-C) is included. READ Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF at hssc.gov.in

Sarah Tew/CNET Mophie’s Powerstation PD is available in 6,000 mAh ($ 60) and 10,050 mAH ($ 80) versions. The 6,000 mAh model offers 18 watts of power from its USB-C port. You can also charge a second device from the USB-A port.

Amazon Priced at $ 30, the Aukey Power Bank PD 10,000 mAh is one of the most affordable high-capacity power banks you can find. It is also slim and offers 18 watts of fast charging from its USB-C PD port.

The best portable chargers with a pull-down plug



anchor This Anker model is basically a wall-plug charger with a built-in 5,000 mAh battery. It has two standard USB ports and a small LED indicator that allows you to check the charge level at the push of a button. Its price ranges between US $ 26 and US $ 30.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MyCharge Home & Go Portable Charger has built-in folding tips so you can plug it into the outlet. The smaller, slimmer 4,000 mAh version costs about $ 30 and has a single USB output port (USB-C cable is not included), while the 8,000 mAh version costs $ 40 and has two USB output ports for charge two devices at the same time.

Best Portable Wireless Chargers

Sarah Tew/CNET Moshi’s Porto Q 5K (5,000-mAh) isn’t cheap: it costs $ 85. But like the MyCharge Unplugged, it’s a portable battery that doubles as a wireless charging pad. Charge via USB-C instead of Micro-USB. It has a USB output port for wired charging and you can charge two devices simultaneously.

Power bank with integrated horn



Sarah Tew/CNET If you’re looking for a portable battery that can also play music, the Esquire Mini 2 ($ 130) is a Bluetooth speaker that has a USB-out port for charging devices (Lightning cable not included). Sounds great for its size. READ JK Police Constable Admit Card 2020 at www.jkpolice.gov.in

Portable battery comparison

We have used all of the models listed above for a period of weeks and months. The batteries we highlight in this article are the ones we recommend over dozens, if not hundreds, of other models for sale on Amazon and other stores. So we’ve focused on a few favorite brands: Mophie, MyCharge, and Anker, as well as Aukey, Ventev, Moshi, and Harman Kardon.

What to keep in mind when buying batteries

Here are some things to keep in mind when looking for a battery pack: