The best physical activity monitors of 2020

Physical activity monitors have become great allies to help you get or stay fit without having to invest in a smartwatch. They make sure you know how much activity you are doing, or not doing, as well as showing you how to get the most out of your exercise sessions. There are dozens of monitors to choose from (many of which we haven’t been able to test yet) but we’ve picked four of our favorites based on price, form, and function to help you with your search.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET If you’re looking for an activity tracker that behaves like a smartwatch but is small, the Fitbit Charge 4 might be perfect for you. It has all the functionalities in terms of fitness, with better tools for athletes than its predecessors and built-in GPS to monitor your workouts outside independently from your phone. It also includes mobile payments and an option to reply to text messages if you are an Android user. Read our review of the Fitbit Charge 4.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, you can consider the Fitbit Charge 3, which is now for $ 99. It doesn’t have a built-in GPS or mobile payments option, but it looks exactly the same as the Charge 4 and gives you access to most of the functions of fitness, including a glimpse of how much you’ve squeezed in each exercise session, plus detailed sleep analysis. The battery can last up to a week, while the Charge battery usually does not last more than three days with the GPS on. Read our review of the Fitbit Charge 3. READ Pantani, in chiaroscuro

Sarah Tew/CNET For less than US $ 40, the Mi Band 4 is the best budget activity monitor option. It has most of the functions of an expensive monitor, such as an AMOLED touchscreen that is easy to see in sunlight, plus constant heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis. The battery lasts up to two and a half weeks. But it lacks variety when it comes to types of exercise. It can only detect if you are running, walking, cycling or swimming. So other types of exercise like Pilates or yoga need to be registered under the generic type “exercise”. Read our review of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

I know what you are thinking: this is not a bracelet. But even if you take away all the smartwatch features, the Apple Watch is still a great activity tracker. And the cheapest Series 3 has everything you need. It keeps you up to date on your activity and health like the other monitors on this list and it also gives you access to hundreds of fitness apps. With them you can use from running trainers, to muscle strengthening routines or guides for your exercise sessions. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Tell me what your preferred activity monitor is so we can continue testing other options.

Our publishers have chosen these products based on their testing and analysis. If you use our links to buy them, we could take a commission.