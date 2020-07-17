The best phones to buy your child in 2020

JGI/Jamie Grill/ Getty Images



It seems that more and more young people are starting to use a smartphone. This, in view of the fact that health experts recommend that children under 5 years of age should have only one hour of screen per day. On average, kids get their first phone at age 10, according to a 2016 study by Influence Central. These are the most recent data available, so the average age may have changed in recent years.

But waiting until that age may not be the appropriate solution for every family, according to James Banta, a security expert at SecurityNerd.com. Knowing that your child has a phone on hand can translate to peace of mind for parents, especially when they are at school or in emergency situations.

If you’re considering buying your child their first phone, there are several things to keep in mind: price, operator, battery life, reliability, parental controls, and a kid-focused design, Banta said.

These are the devices, available in almost all operators, that Banta recommended:

Nokia 3310

Nokia



If he Nokia 3310 It’s not as cute as the iPhone 11 or Pixel 4, but it is a durable phone with excellent battery life. The downside is that it doesn’t have Wi-Fi or apps (although some parents may consider this an advantage). The Nokia 3310 is available for $ 50 at Best Buy or $ 55 at Amazon or Adorama. With this phone, you can keep in touch with your child through text messages or calls.

GizmoWatch

Verizon



He GizmoWatch – Exclusively available from Verizon – it’s a $ 180 4G LTE smartwatch geared toward kids ages 3-11. Verizon offers a $ 5 a month service plan, which allows your child to receive calls from up to 10 parent-approved phone numbers. Parents can also select pre-written text messages that the child can send (such as, “I am home.) The device is configured through the Verizon GizmoHub app, which allows parents to view their child’s location, and send alerts if the child strays away from a designated safety zone. Location tracking is very helpful in case the watch goes missing, Banta said.

The smartwatch also has fun features for kids, such as a hopscotch and fitness tracker, and a voice change mechanism. The GizmoWatch is a good device choice for a young child, Banta said.

Palm

Palm



In addition to the GizmoWatch, the Palm mini-phone It is a good option for parents who are looking for a minimalist design but do not want to sacrifice quality or service. The latest version of the Palm phone can make and receive calls, text messages and gives you access to apps in the Google Play Store. The Palm retails for $ 350 as an unlocked device, but Verizon offers paid plans if you choose to be an operator.

iPhone 7

César Salza / CNET



He iPhone 7 – which was launched in 2016 – it is not the most advanced iPhone option, but it is a good smartphone to introduce your child to the world of cell phones. The device comes with features like water resistance, a durable physical home button, a good camera with good optical image stabilization. The phone can run iOS 13. Perhaps the best part is that the iPhone 7 costs $ 185 at Walmart. If you go for this option, be sure to invest in a good cover to protect the screen, Banta said.

Once you’ve purchased a phone, be sure to check out the best apps to download and help you monitor your child’s activities.