The best performing gaming laptops of 2020

Buying a gaming laptop requires a lot of research and testing to tell you which one is the best. At CNET and CNET en Español we have done all these analyzes and have determined that Asus, Acer, Origin PC and Dell Alienware have the laptops of gaming with the best performance of 2020.



To determine the order and be able to tell you which is the best performing computer for video games, the writing team has tested games that have a high processing demand such as Far cry 5 and Metro: Exodus.

You should also know that the computer that is in the first position was the one that received the highest score of all in the 3D Mark Fire Strike Ultra test, used to know the performance of these devices.

At the end of our list we leave you with the performance data of all the laptops we have tested.

Sarah Tew / CNET In fifth position we have the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX701, a laptop that combines a slim design with the great power of the new Nvidia RTX graphics card. This computer has a 17-inch screen, includes Intel i7 series processors, and starts at $ 3,299. What the writing team liked the most was that despite being so thin it already includes the new generation of Nvidia RTX cards. To that we must add its smart volume scroll wheel and the new RGB lighting of the keyboard. On the negative side we have that the touch panel on the right side has not been the smartest option and can be uncomfortable, and also when you have been playing for a while, the system heats up and the fans are a bit noisy. Also, you should know that the graphical improvements come at the cost of a reduction in battery and a less ergonomic computer.

Sarah Tew / CNET In fourth place we have the 2018 Origin PC Eon-17X, which is essentially a desktop computer, which managed to slip into the body of a laptop. It’s a bit huge and heavy, but it does the most important job: it gives you all the performance you need for a gaming computer. READ How to read your credit report In our tests this computer produced the best results. It includes an Nvidia GeForce 1080 GPU graphics card, which is among the best on the market in the last year, and its power is enough to even play games in virtual reality. The computer has a 17.3-inch screen, it has different versions with all the components you need to play games and the performance of its panel is ideal. However, on the negative side we have that it is huge and very expensive, with a price that can exceed US $ 3,500 if you choose one of the more advanced configurations.

Sarah Tew / CNET In the third position we have the Acer Predator Triton 900. This is a different laptop because the screen can take different positions and something that can be ideal is that the panel is also tactile. Writing experts say that the multi-angle factor is the best thing about this laptop. This computer weighs just over a kilo, and although its screen is the star, CNET experts have found it to be a bit bright. The keyboard shrinks a bit in size to incorporate a right-side touchpad, which doubles as a numeric keypad, and while the keys feel good, the keyboard itself is narrow. The graphics on this computer are powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 card that responded positively to our tests. Of course, it is good that you know that the keyboard and the battery are the details that obtained the worst rating on this device. By the way, its price is somewhat expensive and not very competitive, because it is worth about US $ 3,600, according to the chosen specifications.

Sarah Tew / CNET In the second position we have the newest version of the Origin PC Eon-17X computer. If we mention last year before, Origin has repeated its good work with 2019. What the wording liked the most was the large number of ports included in this computer, an excellent 144 Hertz per second Full HD screen, its excellent RGB keyboard and the fingerprint sensor integrated in it. Also, the company offers a high level of support that you don’t usually get when you buy a laptop. READ Luis Enrique opts for Gerard Moreno to replace Oyarzabal This computer has an 8GB Nvida GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, and although it comes in different configurations its screen only comes in a 17.3-inch size. Its initial price is US $ 2,400 although with the best configuration it can go up to US $ 4,000. On the downside: its design is somewhat conventional, and its ventilation system is too noisy.

Sarah Tew / CNET In the first position we have one of the most popular computers of the last year. And it is that Dell has remained solid with the design and development of its Alienware franchise. The Alienware Area-51m is one of the computers with the most complete performance of the last year of those analyzed in the CNET and CNET en Español newsrooms. Weighing in at over three kilos, it’s one of the heaviest, but that won’t matter so much if you’re interested in having the best image processing when gaming, 3D modeling, or video editing. The team liked the ability to access the inside of the computer to replace the processor and graphics card. Of course, you won’t have to do that as soon as you buy it, because this laptop includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 card. What the team liked the most was the level of processing of the computer in its different settings, the ability to access its parts, and a design that feels totally modern. Mind you, this computer is not perfect, because it does not come with a 4K screen option, and each configuration option comes with a price increase that could be a bit irrational. However, CNET and CNET en Español consider that this high-end laptop offers the best performance of the last year, and the promise of being able to update it in the future is a great opportunity to spend less when the time comes to require more power and better graphics.