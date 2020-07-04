The best on-ear headphones: Bose, Beats and more

Show me 3 more items

Not everyone wants to walk through life with some headphones Giants in the head, even though large earphones that cover the entire ear offer better sound quality. While headphones that completely surround the ear are not everyone’s preference, on-ear models – which fit over the ear – with smaller cups are more compact, better for traveling and may even cost a little less. They have also evolved with more models that offer active noise cancellation and advanced features that were previously only found in over-ear models – which cover the entire ear.

Here you can take a look at our selection of the best on-ear headphones in basic aspects such as noise cancellation and sound quality. All are wireless except for the Prestige Series SR80e Grade and Beats Ep.

Amazon In late 2019, Bowers & Wilkins launched their new noise-canceling headphones: the over-ear model PX7 ($ 400) and the PX5 model, on-ear ($ 300). Both excellent headphones with sleek designs, loud sound, and decent noise cancellation (not as good as the Sony WH-1000XM3, but not too far away). The PX7s have bigger drivers and bolder overall sound, but the PX5 is more compact, easier to travel with (takes up less space in a bag), and fetches about $ 150 less than the PX7.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Solo Pro are Beats' first on-ear headphones to offer active noise cancellation and the first full-size Beats to be charged via the Lightning port. They feature the company's Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC), "derived from the Studio3 Wireless over-ear, with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor," says Beats. At the touch of a button, you can disable that noise cancellation to save battery life or press the button a second time to enter an audio transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world, not just music. Available in multiple color options, the noise-canceling headphones are equipped with six microphones, two of which are designed to perfect your voice when you make calls or speak with the virtual assistant (they have the integrated Apple H1 chip to have Siri always on ). The sound is smooth and well balanced, with powerful bass that doesn't make the music bounce. They're comfortable for an on-ear model and their more compact design is better for traveling than some full-size models on this list. I just wish they cost a little less and came with a cable to connect to the entertainment systems on the planes. Unfortunately, the Lightning-to-3.5mm cable is an optional accessory that costs $ 35 – which is ridiculous. Read more.

Amazon The Skullcandy Riff are the spiritual successors of the Grind Wireless, which I liked for the price. Available in a variety of colors, they retail for about $ 50 and have soft ear cups that make them comfortable for an on-ear model. They also deliver great sound for their price, with open, detailed sound quality and a powerful bass that’s relatively well defined. My only but with its design is that the upper crown does not have a padded cover and feels a bit cheap with no metal parts. That said, they are pretty and lightweight, and have a double hinge that allows the headphones to fold in from the side and inward. They do not include a bag to carry them from one side to the other. Battery life is just 12 hours, but a quick charge feature lets you gain 2 hours of power after 10 minutes connected (it has micro-USB charging, not USB-C).

Sarah Tew/CNET Comfortable for being an on-ear model, the BackBeat 500 offers good sound. Its battery lasts 18 hours. And they come, too, in a more sporty, sweat-resistant version, the BackBeat Fit 500, which cost between $ 10 and $ 20 more, depending on color. Read more about the BackBeat 500.

Sarah Tew/CNET AKG N60NC headphones have been on the market for a while, but they are still good-sounding Bluetooth on-ear with active noise cancellation. Samsung now owns Harman, the company that owns AKG, and Samsung doesn’t really know how to market this venerable Austrian audio brand (AKG headsets have been included with Samsung phones). Originally they cost $ 300, but now you find them for much less (I bought them for less than $ 120). They are much more palatable at that price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Once known as the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth On-Ear, the company's only remaining on-ear model is known simply as On-ear Wireless and they come in one color: "triple black." Although they have received minor updates in recent years, they are still among the most comfortable wireless headphones you can buy, and they work well on smaller heads (for example, with children). Given that the company is more focused on its noise canceling and over-the-ear headphones and true wireless ones, it is unclear if this model will receive an update soon or even if they will remain within the Bose offering. If you discontinue them, I will miss you.



Sarah Tew/CNET Beats makes many high-priced headphones, but its cheaper EP headphones are surprisingly well priced for what they offer. The list price is $ 100, but you can find them for about $ 80 or even less. EPs are a not-so-glamorous on-ear model with the forgotten Mixr. However, thanks to its metal frame, it reminds me of lower quality versions of other Beats models – for lower quality, I mean they are not as flashy or fold and lay flat because they have no hinges. The bass is a little accentuated in sound — after all, it’s still a few Beats — but not too much. They have enough bass to satisfy those who like it, but not enough to discourage someone looking for a more balanced sound.

Sarah Tew/CNET Grado makes great-sounding wired on-ear headphones, including the cheapest SR60e ($ 80) and SR80e ($ 100), as well as the more expensive SR125e ($ 150) and 325e ($ 300). Like other Grade hearing aids, the SR80e has an open design that offers good, open, articulate sound quality. However, that sound is heard around, so that nearby people can hear what you hear and are not recommended for use, for example, in an open office. These headphones came on the market since 2014 and continue to sound great, with a good tonal balance, full of detail and deep bass. These are the ideal wired on-ear headphones for anyone looking for great sound for the price. You need an adapter for use with phones that only have a Lightning port or a USB-C port without traditional headphone jack.

