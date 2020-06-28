The best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy in 2020

The small controls on the Nintendo Switch are fine for simple multiplayer games, but the larger Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are better for more demanding games. With real grip, the control is more comfortable, and its larger buttons and full D-pad help you find the right commands at the most stressful time in the game. It also has support for all the functions of Nintendo controllers, such as HD Rumble, NFC for Amiibo scanning and motion controls, as well as working wirelessly and wired. They are wonderful, but their price fluctuates between US $ 60 and US $ 70, and that was before the shortage that occurred after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are several companies that make controllers similar to the Switch Pro, which offer a more comfortable gaming experience for less money. We tested several of these controls to find the best one on the market. Honestly, none offer the same comfort and button experience found in the official Nintendo controller. But there are some who come closer.

Opting for one of these Switch Pro controllers made by other companies has some advantages in addition to the price. For example, some have a Turbo button for faster firing rates or buttons to make certain commands easier to operate. In addition, some of the ones we present here can also be used with Windows, MacOS and Android. We will update this list as we test more controls. For more options, you can review the GameSpot recommendations.

As I said earlier, if you can afford to pay for the official Switch Pro controller, go for it. It is the best that is currently available in terms of comfort, performance and features. And if you need to buy more than one controller, it might be a good idea to buy this one for yourself and one that is not so expensive that we list below for your friends or family who play with you.

The PowerA wireless controller is very close to how it feels and the design of the official Nintendo controller, and you can usually buy it for about $ 40 to $ 50, depending on the design, at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers other sources. The PowerA wireless controller doesn’t offer HD Rumble, IR, or NFC Amiibo support like the official Switch Pro, but it does offer motion controls. It’s also available in themed versions of some games, including new ones like Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny (pictured) from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Its added feature is that it has two extra buttons on the bottom of the controller that can be assigned on the go. It runs on AA-size batteries, which some people don’t like. I get it, but I like not to worry about running out of power while playing and using rechargeable AAs so as not to burn disposables. Also, since the battery is not built into the controller, you should not ditch the control when the battery stops holding a charge.

Many of the controllers made by other companies leave out some of the functions of the Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, such as NFC Amiibo functionality, vibration motion control. Usually sold for around $ 30, Beboncools have all of those features and a customizable Turbo button – and it costs half. I’m not a fan of the separate buttons for the D-pad, and the buttons are generally a bit loose, but overall performance and quality are fine for the price.

If you like to customize, this Bluetooth controller is what you are looking for. Using the 8BitDo software, you can assign buttons, adjust the lever, and modulate sensitivity and vibration, and easily generate macros for complicated button combinations. The left-hand controls are flipped, making them more like the PlayStation control, but everything feels good and responds. It's comfortable, though the black-on-black design makes button labels almost impossible to see, but it's also available in other colors. The 8BitDo SN30 Pro Plus Bluetooth Gamepad controller, which typically retails for $ 50, works with the Nintendo Switch, Android, Windows, and MacOS system. Another cool feature: Its rechargeable battery can easily be swapped out for a new one to keep you going if the included battery runs out or stops charging.

If you want something more retro —without reaching the joystick— this design of the SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad controller has all the same functions and costs US $ 45; the size also makes it a more comfortable Nintendo Switch Pro alternative for traveling. And it has no loose buttons: Everything feels firm and responds correctly. It can also be programmed to be used on Android, Windows and MacOS.

Like the 8BitDo controllers above, the RegeMoudal levers are both below. If that doesn’t bother you, this lightweight controller is a good option for under $ 30 as an alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro, thanks to an adjustable Turbo button, long battery life, and three levels of vibration.

It’s not wireless, but this $ 20 Horipad is one of the most comfortable controllers we’ve tested, and its buttons and levers feel good. But even though it has a Turbo button, it lacks vibration and motion controls. The D-pad is not a true pad, but a piece of plastic that presses four discrete buttons. It works fine either way, but the fact that it’s not wireless might be a problem for some gamers.