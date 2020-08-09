The best Mac and Windows computers of 2020

There are an enormous number of laptops and desktops to choose from this gifting season. In this list we select the best ones to choose the best one for your needs.

If you are looking for a specific style of laptop, we have a list of the best laptops for gaming, the best hybrids and the best Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for students and MacBook Air alternatives.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 13.3-inch laptop from Dell is very compact and, being part of the XPS line, its chassis and components are first class. It also has good battery life and performance.

Sarah Tew/CNET The C930 is a very portable 2-in-1. It has a 360 degree hinge that allows you to use it in various positions.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our recommendation for those looking for a MacOS laptop for everyday use. The MacBook Air was updated this year with the True Tone display, new processors, and a $ 100 discount.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are less expensive Chromebooks on the market, but if you spend a little more you can get a better experience.

Sarah Tew/CNET Convertibles like the Yoga C930 are more laptops than tablets, but the Surface Pro gives you more of a tablet experience that you can also use as a laptop with its keyboard cover. Unlike the iPad or an Android tablet, with the Surface Pro you get the desktop operating system. Keyboard and stylus are sold separately. READ Tribeca Film Festival Migrates Programs Online, Founder-CEO Jane Rosenthal Devastated ‘We Can’t Gather’ But Wants To Keep Filmmakers Connected

For beginner gamers Dell G5 15 Sarah Tew/CNET The mid-range G5 15 achieves an excellent price-performance ratio, build quality and design. The laptops of gaming Dell’s G series are cheaper than the Alienware division, but they are capable of playing the latest AAA titles.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an excellent option for those who want to work from anywhere. This 2-in-1 has a thoughtful design, great component options, and long battery life.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell G5 offers a lot of performance in a compact design. It’s available in a variety of configurations starting at $ 650.

Sarah Tew/CNET All-in-one computers are perfect if you want a single computer for the whole family. The space-saving design makes it easy to set up. The HP Envy is one of our favorites. It performs well in a wide variety of tasks and has the look of a piece of furniture rather than a computer.

