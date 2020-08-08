The best laptops of 2020

This list is your first stop to discover the best of our selection of laptops. Some of our favorites are listed here for their battery life and performance; others, because of their style and characteristics; and a couple of them, because they are generally good deals. Whether you are looking for a computer for work or entertainment, for home or travel, or a 2-in-1 or something more traditional in style, you will definitely find it here. We have considered all the details, not just the battery life. This means that we have taken into account everything from the number of gigabytes of RAM and the refresh rate to the quality of the screen and keyboard.

However, if you are looking for a specific style of laptop, check out our picks for best gaming laptops, the best hybrids (2 in 1) and the best Chromebooks, as well as the best options for students. Also, if all you are interested in is the battery duration The performance, check out our respective rankings. Only have a limited budget? In that case, take a look at our selection of cheap laptops.



Sarah Tew/CNET The XPS 13 was already one of our favorites for those looking for great performance and battery life in the smallest possible frame for a 13.3-inch screen. But, for 2020 Dell has made its laptop even smaller while increasing the screen size and performance for both CPU and graphics-intensive tasks. It’s not a huge leap from the previous model, but it’s still the best in its class. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP outdid itself with its latest premium ultraportable 2-in-1. At first glance, it might seem that only the processor was improved (it works with an excellent 10th Gen Intel CPU), but the new x360 model is significantly smaller than its predecessor, without sacrificing functionality. New features, like a button to instantly mute the microphone, join other privacy and security features like an IR (infrared) camera, a fingerprint reader, and a switch to disable your webcam. Plus, it’s available with 4G wireless LTE, so you can work where and when you want.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although HP and Dell have excellent convertible laptops, they have small 13.3-inch and 13.4-inch displays. If you want a bit more screen space, this Yoga C940 is a great option, as it has better response and longer battery life. READ East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 For Sports & Cultural Quota Posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Pro continues to hit every point if you’re looking for a Windows tablet to double as a laptop. It has a 10th generation Intel Core processor, fast Wi-Fi 6 and a long battery life.

Lori Grunin/CNET Asus surprised us when we saw the B9450 for the first time at CES 2020. There are several things that stand out about this ExpertBook, including a 16-hour battery life.

Sarah Tew/CNET The combination of MacBook Pro hardware and the macOS operating system allows you to get the most out of its components. At the same time, this notebook offers battery life that places it among the best in its class, something Windows systems never seem to achieve, and its high-resolution display is still excellent. In addition, this model says goodbye to the criticized butterfly keyboard. However, all of this does not come cheap: the base price for the 16-inch model of this device is $ 2,399. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Razer’s no-frills block design makes this laptop seamlessly fit into almost any environment, and if you opt for one of the higher-end configurations, you’ll have a great laptop for creative work and gaming. Plus, if you don’t mind coming home with an empty wallet, you can order it with a 4K OLED display calibrated with Adobe RGB and a GeForce RTX 2070 card for $ 3,300. If you need a graphics and Windows workstation, you may be interested in the Studio Edition version of this notebook, which also features a balanced combination of design, speed, and functionality.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our recommendation for those looking for a macOS laptop for basic everyday use. The 2020 MacBook Air features new processors and, most importantly, a new keyboard. It also lowered its base price to $ 1,000, making what was already its most affordable laptop even more affordable. Of course, that price isn’t exactly a bargain, and you can get a lot more for your money by choosing a Windows model. If anything, the Air remains one of the best laptops available for battery life, performance, and design.

Sarah Tew/CNET Typically available for under $ 750, this slim 3-pound (1.36 kg) convertible is a solid choice for anyone who needs a laptop for the office or school. Its all-metal frame gives it a premium look and feel, and it features a comfortable keyboard and an accurate, smooth, and responsive touchpad. Although it doesn’t have many additional features compared to its premium line companion (the Yoga C940), its webcam does feature one of Lenovo’s sliding panels that provide privacy when you need it. In addition, it stands out for its long-lasting battery. READ Naya Rivera's latest television appearance, now available on Netflix

Joshua Goldman/CNET There is no other 17-inch laptop that is as light and has as long a battery life as the LG Gram 17. The Gram 17 lasted 13 hours in our video streaming test. Processor performance beat last year’s model thanks to the addition of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU.

Sarah Tew/CNET A laptop with gaming power (thanks to its Core i processor) in a thin and light frame. However, its keyboard isn’t terrific and it can get overheated and quite loud. Also, as with any gaming laptop, its battery life is quite short. But if you want maximum graphics performance, fast refresh rate, and CPU performance in a reasonably portable computer, this is a good option.

Sarah Tew/CNET This upgrade to Asus’s excellent Chromebook Flip C434 improves performance, thanks to new tenth-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, faster NVMe SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6. It’s expensive as it starts at $ 800, but if you already like Google’s operating system, the C436 is designed to deliver the best Chrome experience in an ultra-portable 2-in-1 design.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer knows how to assemble a solid and inexpensive notebook and the Aspire 5 is a good example of this. At a great price, it works well for simple tasks like email, word processing, and the like, but it’s also thin and relatively light for a 15.6-inch laptop. In addition, this computer has a backlit keyboard, an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, a fingerprint reader and a USB-C port. It’s available in a variety of configurations starting at $ 400, but can go as high as $ 650. if you want basic discrete graphics for gaming and content creation. Our $ 530 version cleverly balances performance and affordability.

Sarah Tew/CNET The G5 15 mid-range notebook hits the mark with an excellent price / performance ratio, build quality and design. Dell’s G-series gaming laptops are cheaper than those from its Alienware division, but they are still capable of playing the latest AAA titles (that is, top-tier games).

