The best kids tablets of 2020: Amazon Fire, iPad and more

It’s easy to see how little ones gravitate towards tablets, which can be loaded with educational content and apps. With them they can read books, play educational games, watch movies or listen to music. They can also learn the basics of using a computer.

If you’re looking for the best tablet option for your kids, consider the durability, price, battery life, and life of the tablet itself before you buy it. It is a good idea to invest in a tablet with solid construction and a cover that can protect your glass screen.

Amazon The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the kid’s version of the Amazon Fire HD 10. This tablet includes parental controls and a rubber cover that protects the device from drops. This 10-inch tablet also comes with a two-year money-back guarantee and a free one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, a library of content for kids.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is two inches smaller and $ 70 cheaper than the 10-inch tablet, but it includes the same parental controls, a rubber cover to protect the device, and a two-year warranty to change it, plus the year of Free subscription to FreeTime Unlimited.

Amazon Priced at $ 100, Amazon Fire 7 is the cheapest option for Amazon kids’ tablets. Includes the same parental controls package, rubber cover, warranty and FreeTime Unlimited. But the resolution of your screen is lower and offers less storage space.