The best keyboards for videogames under US $ 100 of 2020

Getting a gaming keyboard can improve your performance while making your gaming experience more enjoyable. Plus, you don’t have to spend more than $ 100 to get a suitable one. We tested a large number of keyboards priced as low as $ 30, and while you’ll find that they are missing a few features or that the cheaper models are made from cheaper materials, they all performed well compared to the high-end models (well , all except one).

Just like buying a new gaming mouse, choosing the right gaming keyboard has a lot to do with your personal preferences, from the ergonomic design to whether you prefer RGB lighting, a mechanical keyboard, a wireless keyboard, or a full-size keyboard. We, for example, like touch switches, the ones where you can feel the actuation or actuation point, but we avoid the key switches that click when operated. Also, some keyboards can be great to play, but you may not like to write with them on a daily basis. If you have the opportunity to test different types of switches before purchasing a new keyboard, we recommend that you do so.

The options that we present below are not final, as we continue to test new keyboards. For example, in addition to the ones on this list, it’s worth taking a look at the Corsair K63 ($ 74) and Hyperloy Alloy FPS Pro TKL ($ 70) models, which were recommended by our readers. If you think we’ve overlooked any good gaming keyboard under $ 100, let us know in the comments.

Sarah Tew/CNET Even in its low-end models, such as the G413 Carbon backlit gaming keyboard, Logitech spares no effort in build quality or components. It uses the same Romer-G touch switches as its more feature-rich models, and has the same slim, simple, and durable keyboard design with burnished magnesium-aluminum-alloy top shell. It features a braided USB cable with a USB passthrough port on the back right and channels on the base to accommodate mouse and headphone cables. The touch switch on this mechanical gaming keyboard is relatively quiet, it doesn’t click when operated, you just feel a subtle hit and a short actuation. If you love to hear and feel when you press the keys, this is probably not the best type of switch for you. The backlight has only one color: red, but it’s bright, and the keys on this full-size keyboard have an easy-to-read font. Logitech also includes 12 faceted key covers, which is nice, but we didn’t notice much of a difference when we tried them out. The G Hub software is programmable, allowing you to configure macros and custom functions on the F1-F12 buttons, and there is a game mode that disables the Windows key. Overall, it’s a more refined keyboard than the others on this list, but it’s also more expensive, with prices starting at $ 64.

Sarah Tew/CNET Aukey manufactures all kinds of products, from portable batteries and chargers to dashcams (car dash cameras) and, of course, video game keyboards. The $ 40 KM-G6 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses Outemu Blue mechanical key switches, which make click sound and let you feel the trigger point with ease when pressed. They're also noisy switches, so if you're writing or playing in a shared space, be prepared to get attention. Also, the keys are rather small, which led us to make many mistakes both when typing and when playing. Unless you are really accurate at writing or have thin fingertips (not our case), you probably need some time to adjust. This relatively inexpensive mechanical keyboard has few functions (you won't find macro keys) and it doesn't have software that allows you to program the keys. As for lighting, you are limited to one color per row, but you can choose from nine lighting modes and create two custom effects. And that's basically all it does. If you're just looking for an inexpensive mechanical keyboard with lights, media shortcut keys, and a numeric keypad, this is your best option.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although the Cynosa Chroma is a gaming keyboard, it may more remind you of an office keyboard. It’s a non-mechanical membrane keyboard, so its keys are quiet and definitely smoother than those of the other models on this list. To some people it might even seem too soft. Interestingly, a little force must be applied to operate the keys. However, if you are looking for a keyboard for work and play, this is a good middle ground for its current price of $ 44. Also the most programmable keyboard on the list. It has plenty of default lighting effects to choose from, and you can also create your own effects using Synapse 3.0 software. It also has Razer’s Hypershift function, which allows you to configure a secondary set of functions for your keys, which you can access with the “Shift” key of your choice. Also, you can reconfigure the keys and create macros using their software. If you’re not a fan of loud keyboards, then the Razer Cynosa Chroma is worth a try.

Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless video game keyboards are a rarity because the last thing you want to do is delay your performance while playing. The G613 wireless keyboard with Lightspeed technology performs as well as a wired model, and its battery life is exceptional – up to 18 months on two AA-size batteries. That said, the keyboard doesn’t have a backlight, and while it’s somewhat understandable considering its efficiency in power usage, a non-backlit keyboard really ruins the experience of playing in the dark. However, a remarkable feature is that it has six programmable buttons on the left side. The G613 uses the same Romer-G tactile mechanical switches as the G413, so everything I said about them above also applies here. We liked the feel of its switches for both gaming and typing, although we were in a minority in the tests we ran. If you have a chance, it is definitely a keyboard that you should try before you buy it.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a wireless connection and lights, take a look at the K57. This wireless keyboard uses rubber domed switches with a pronounced trigger point, giving you the feel of an office keyboard, just like in the case of Razer's Cynosa Chrome. Playing it requires a stronger touch than the other mechanical keyboards on this list, and its rollover (number of keys you can press simultaneously) is limited to eight keys. Other than that, it offers a decent experience. The K57 connects wirelessly to your PC via Corsair's low-latency Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz Slipstream technology, which uses a small USB-A adapter so you can play without lags. It can also be used with a cable thanks to the included Micro-USB cable, which also serves to charge the keyboard. While it doesn't have the Logitech model battery life when you use RGB per-key lighting, you can spend several days playing without needing to charge it. A row of dedicated macro keys (on the left) and discreet media controls (on the right) complete their functions. Plus, Corsair's software is easy to use, making it easy enough to create custom keyboard lighting and configure macro keys. However, at $ 85, you're definitely paying more for those extra features.

Sarah Tew/CNET Made of ABS plastic (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene; a very strong material) and aluminum, the $ 40 waterproof (yes, you read that right) Visnu mechanical gaming keyboard feels as solid as it looks. Like the Aukey keyboard, this one uses Outemu Blue switches that are tactile and loud (and clickable). However, its keys are a bit bigger, so this might be your best option if your fingertips are rounded and wide. It also lacks a numeric keypad, but the company makes several other mechanical models – and they all cost less than $ 70 – in case you want or need a full-size keyboard. Redragon software doesn’t look very professional compared to Logitech and Razer. You can configure one-key macros and up to three separate profiles. You can’t control the backlight per key, but that’s not a surprise considering its price of $ 40. You can choose from 19 different light patterns and adjust the speed, brightness and direction of light movement. Whether for convenience, or if you want to take up less space on your desk or backpack, the K561 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a good choice.

Sarah Tew/CNET We only mentioned this keyboard due to its high rating on Amazon, which ultimately does not agree with our experience when testing it. It is a huge, rough and ordinary model, which won’t win a design contest, and you’ll never mistake it for a genuine mechanical keyboard. However, it can be appealing to people on a budget, as it costs around $ 38 and has some decent features for that price, such as RGB lighting (full keyboard only), a row of five macro keys, and three profile keys. / mode, making a total of 15 macro keys, as well as gray covers for the WASD and arrow keys. The keyboard layout also leaves a lot to be desired. Although it is good to have macro keys, the lower one is located directly in front of the Ctrl key, so you can end up pressing the macro key by accident. (It happened to us, and often). Overall, it’s not a great keyboard for typing, either. Also, although it has keys for media control, there are none to control the volume, only one of “silence”, something really implausible. All things considered, this keyboard will do the trick, especially if you use it only occasionally, but those who play frequently will do better with any of the other models on this list.