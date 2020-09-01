The best headphones for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

A few years ago the iPhone lost its traditional headphone jack. And now, Samsung has left the 3.5mm input in the past in the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The South Korean company also didn’t include a USB-C headphone adapter, which means users will have to opt for wireless models. (Note that in the box, the Note 10 comes with a headphone with a USB-C connector.) Models geared for use with the iPhone, such as the AirPods and Beats Powerbeats Pro work well with the Note 10, but in the list below we highlight the models that of headphones that are inclined to perform better in the Android world.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Sarah Tew / CNET Priced at $ 228, the Sony WF-1000XM3 aren’t cheap, but they’re the best-sounding true wireless headphones for this price. In fact, its performance is comparable to or even superior to more expensive rivals from Sennheiser, Beats, Master & Dynamic and Bang & Olufsen. It also has a feature that these rivals lack: active noise cancellation. Its only disadvantage is that it is not resistant to heat or sweat. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC support but not aptX. Waterproof: Not (not IPX certified)

Juan Garzon / CNET The Galaxy Buds ($ 128) are the third generation of Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods. They are lightweight and compact, have a decent battery life (6 hours at moderate volume), and their charging box is relatively small. In addition, you can recharge them via USB-C or with Qi charging pads on the back of the Note 10, which has the PowerShare function. READ NASA's Perseverance rover is ready to explore Mars [fotos] Waterproof: IPX4 (splash resistance) Read our review of the Galaxy Buds.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Jaybird Vista include improvements in design, battery life and performance over their predecessors. At $ 180, the Jaybird Vista is a bit more expensive than it should be, but it’s some of the best truly wireless headphones to hit the market in 2019. Waterproof: IPX7 (completely waterproof)

Sarah Tew / CNET These Anker headphones are comparable to the AirPods, but fall behind in voice calls when compared to Apple headphones. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air sound just as good, if not better, than AirPods and they fit the ear better. So these headphones are a great alternative to AirPods for half the price. They are resistant to sweat. With a regular price of $ 80, Amazon is now offering a coupon that gives you $ 10 off. Waterproof: IPX5 (can withstand a jet of water)

Juan Garzon / CNET The Sony WH-1000XM3 have earned our favor over the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 because they cost $ 100 less. Waterproof: Not (not IPX certified)