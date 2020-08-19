The best headphones for exercising, training and running

After trying so many sports and wireless headphones or earphones, we’ve found that when it comes to exercising or going for a run, some are definitely better than others. Surely you are wondering what this depends on. So let’s start with the basics: the best headphones for people who like to train and especially go for a run should be wireless and preferably without cables of any kind, the so-called true wireless, as this type of device is usually identified on its boxes. devices.

Second, and more importantly, the headphones should give you a secure and comfortable fit, whether they are the models that cover the ears or the wireless ones that are placed inside. Other requirements are decent sound quality, good battery life, durability, noise cancellation, and reliable performance (with minimal signal loss). Lastly, they must be resistant to sweat, for obvious reasons. That’s the reason why the extraordinary headphones Sony WF-1000XM3 they are not on this list.

With those criteria in mind, we have put together a selection of the wireless headphones that we have tested that we find suitable for running. In this video we have the five best devices at the moment, according to our selection, although below we give you a more extended list.



Playing:

Watch this:

The best headphones for exercise in 2020

4:11



Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Water resistance: Yes (IP55 – withstands strong jets of water). At first glance, the Elite 75t looks more like an evolutionary upgrade to the highly rated Elite 65t. But the updates to these Bluetooth headphones turn out to be a bit more substantial than I thought. The Elite 75t’s smaller size will allow more people to get a comfortable and secure fit, and its longer battery life and USB-C charging are significant improvements. And then there are the smaller changes, like the new charging case design with magnets inside that makes it easier to open and close and keep the headphones inside. While the Elite 75t isn’t as comfortable to use as the AirPods Pro and doesn’t have active noise cancellation features, they sound better. They have a clearer overall sound and better bass definition, as long as you get a tight seal. There is a HearThru setting in the app that allows ambient noise in, but even with it turned on, you have to turn down the volume on your music to hear traffic noise.

Sarah Tew/CNET Jaybird got off to a pretty bumpy start in the world of true wireless earbuds (that is, similar to AirPods) when it released its Jaybird Run wireless training earbuds in October 2017. That model, which the company updated earlier this year with The Jaybird Run XT, had a good design, but had little performance problems that prevented it from being excellent. But its successor, the Jaybird Vista model, includes design, battery life and audio quality improvements that make it the product we all expected the Jaybird Run to be. At $ 180, the Jaybird Vista is a bit more expensive than it should be, but it is among the best true wireless headphones to hit the market in 2019. The Jaybird Vista model will appeal above all to those looking for a pair of wireless headphones. true wireless with a discreet design and completely waterproof. READ Matthew McConaughey and Canelo Álvarez tell you in Spanish: Cover your mouth

Read more: The best headphones for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

David Carnoy/CNET AfterShokz Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones transmit sound to your ear through your cheekbones. The great benefit of this technology is that, thanks to its open design, you can hear what is happening around you while listening to music or talking on the phone through headphones. This allows runners to hear the sound of traffic, an important safety feature. Also, some race coordinators do not allow runners to wear anything inside their ears, and it is in these circumstances that over-ear headphones, such as this model, are useful, especially for those who have a need to listen to music while running. New for 2019 is the Aeropex on-ear headphones ($ 160), which AfterShokz describes as its “lightest and highest-quality headphones to date.” From my initial tests, I have found that the sound quality of this pair of headphones is definitely superior to that of the company’s previous flagship model, the Trekz Air (or Air, as they are currently called). They are also a bit easier to wear as they provide a comfortable fit. However, while AfterShokz continues to make small performance improvements with each new version of its wireless headphones, the sound quality still fails to match that of a traditional pair of headphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, the huge charging case on the Beats Powerbeats Pro is a major downside to this model. But the idea of ​​combining all the features that make Apple AirPods great with richer sound quality and longer battery life in a wireless headphone design that won’t fall off your ears is a winning headphone proposition for. to run. Just make sure you buy them from a place that has a good return policy, as there is a small minority of people who have trouble fitting these headphones to their ears. Read our review of the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

Angela Lang / CNET Water resistance: Yes (IPX4, splash resistant). While they don’t sound as magical as $ 249 headphones should be, the AirPods Pro still manage to be a great pair of wireless headphones for running. They have good design and fit, improved bass performance, effective noise cancellation, and excellent call quality. Read more.

Read more: Powerbeats Pro: 9 tips and tricks to master them

Sarah Tew/CNET Water resistance: Yes (IPX5, it can withstand strong jets of water). If the AirPods do not fit your ears well when running, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are a good alternative that costs much less than the AirPods Pro and has a similar design to isolate noise. They are resistant to sweat and are great for making calls.

Read more: This alternative to AirPods costs half and they are very good

Sarah Tew/CNET If you don’t want to spend $ 160 for AfterShokz’s new Aeropex bone conduction wireless headphones, the Trekz Air (or Air, as they are currently called) retails for about $ 40 less. This pair of noise-canceling headphones has some design and performance improvements, and is still pretty good for a bone conduction headphone (as I said before, take into account that the sound this technology produces is not on par with headphones traditional). Read our evaluation of the AfterShokz Trekz Air.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple AirPods are really great wireless headphones for runners, because they are very light and also have an open design that allows you to hear the noise of traffic. The only problem, and it is a major problem, is that to run with them they have to fit perfectly in your ears. In my case, unfortunately, I can’t use them for running (they fall out of my ears), but for many people they do. Other manufacturers offer adapters for AirPods to fit securely in your ears, but you have to remove them from the earbuds each time you put them in their charging case. And that’s a hassle. Read our review of the AirPods (2019). READ Top 5 alternatives to TikTok

Read more: The best alternatives to AirPods under $ 100

Sarah Tew/CNET Water resistance: Yes (IPX7, completely waterproof) The EarFun Free have impressive features: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and wireless charging and are completely waterproof. They don’t have great sound quality, but they sound pretty good.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones (the true wireless version of the SoundSport Pulse) are comfortable to wear and offer great sound for true wireless. Although they do have a few small downsides (both the earbuds and their case are a bit large), they are secure in fit, work reliably, and are waterproof. Note that Bose will introduce its next-generation true wireless headphones, the Earbuds 500, early next year.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose Frames Built-In Audio Sunglasses are surprisingly good wireless headphones for running, with decent sound quality from their built-in micro-speakers. Another good thing about them is that since they don’t invade your ears, you can listen to the sound of traffic and chat while wearing them. While its arms are slightly bulky, the glasses don’t feel heavy and are comfortable to wear. They also work well for making calls. If it’s windy, the audio quality is not that good. The wind factor also makes them less suitable for cycling. They are available in two versions, Alto and Rondo (smaller), for US $ 200 and are compatible with Bose’s AR (augmented reality) audio platform. You can buy additional lenses for $ 20-30, and Glassesusa.com sells. discount measure lenses for these glasses.

Sarah Tew/CNET Water resistance: Yes (IPX4 – splash proof). Companies like Under Armor (with the help of JBL) have launched sporty over-ear models designed for people who want those kinds of secure-fit training headphones that cover their ears. Personally, I prefer the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 and these Adidas RPT-01, which I think look and fit better than the Under Armor headphones. I found them comfortable for this type of hearing aid, but those with larger heads may feel that they are too tight on the head and ears. This set of headphones is sweat resistant with IPX4 certification. Also, the ear cushions and inner headband are removable and washable (there are instructions on how to do this, but Adidas should make a video to guide us). As far as I’m concerned, the more ways to combat sweat odors, the better, when it comes to exercise headphones. These were designed by the same Swedish company that makes Urbanears headphones, and they sound good, with a balanced sound that doesn’t push the bass too hard. They are a bit pricey, costing $ 150, but UA headphones cost the same or more.