The best glucose meters of 2020

Being able to monitor your blood glucose levels with a meter, even if you are not diabetic, can be a useful way to monitor your health.

There are many glucose meter options on the market. Some are very simple and only tell you how high your blood sugar is, but others offer additional features like connectivity to your phone via Bluetooth. It is important that you find the meter that best suits your needs.

I interviewed two doctors for their opinion on what to look for when buying a glucose meter. The five gauges listed below are selected based on doctor’s selections, plus best-selling product lists.

Freestyle Libre If you don’t like the idea of ​​pricking your finger to draw blood every day, a continuous monitoring system might be more suitable. The Freestyle Libre monitors your blood sugar with a small sensor that you insert under the skin (it is not painful) and you wear it all day. You scan the sensor with the device to see what the sugar level is. It is a good method to gain a better understanding of your sugar levels throughout the day. “For people interested in a deeper understanding of their glucose levels, I recommend Freestyle Libre,” says Dr. Nate Favini, Forward’s chief medical officer. By putting a sensor on your arm, you can constantly monitor glucose throughout the day and develop an understanding of what causes your glucose levels to go up or down. People are often surprised that foods they thought were good can cause them steep sugar spikes. Continuous glucose monitors are more expensive, but they can help you understand what types of food or exercise are best for you. ” READ Walton Goggins To Star Alongside Mel Gibson In ‘Fatman’

Dexcom SteadyMD Medical Director Dr. Josh Emdur recommends the Dexcom G6 for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. “Continuous glucose monitoring is a good tool for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” he says. . “Patients get data to help them monitor their glycemic response to diet choices or activity levels.” The Dexcom G6 is similar to the Freestyle Libre in that it continuously monitors blood glucose with a small sensor inserted into the skin but you don’t have to scan it to get a result. The information is sent wirelessly to the Dexcom device or you can sync it with your smartphone or Apple Watch using an app. Its price varies depending on the insurance.

Walmart The Contour Next One Blood Glucose Monitor is one of the best sellers on Walmart.com. It’s also inexpensive, costing $ 20. The blood sugar monitor is simple and gives you a result in five seconds. If you want Bluetooth connectivity, you’d better opt for another monitor. But if you want something simple to use and cheap, this is a good option.

Walmart The ReliOn Prime is one of the cheapest options in blood glucose meter. It costs US $ 9. Please note that you will need to purchase the strips separately. At Walmart they sell the box of 50 strips for $ 9. The ReliOn stores up to 250 blood sugar reading results, so you can see past results. but there is no ability to sync it with an app or your smartphone. If you want a simple meter that allows you to measure your blood sugar several times a day, this is a good option. READ Price Analysis Mar 12: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, LTC, EOS, BNB, XTZ, LINK

Amazon The Care Touch Blood Glucose is Amazon’s best-selling blood glucose meter. The kit costs $ 40 and includes everything you need: the Care Touch meter, a lancing device, lancets, strips, and a carrying case. Once you test your blood, you get results in five seconds and the meter stores up to 300 results. If you’ve never used a meter before, this is a good kit at an inexpensive price.

