The best gifts under $ 50 for back to school

This year’s back-to-school season will be a real challenge for students and parents alike, and many schools are likely to follow New York State’s recommendations for a curriculum that combines tiered sessions at school with remote learning at home. . However, regardless of their location or grade level, students will need a lot of equipment to get them back in educational mood. That said, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a back-to-school gift as there are tons of inexpensive tech products that every student needs that are very important, whether they are practical, interesting, or just plain entertaining.

Here are some great school supplies that can still be used in the bedroom, classroom, or just around the house. All cost less than $ 50.

David Carnoy/CNET Fiil T1X wireless headphones offer great sound for your money. Also, they fit my ears well and I was impressed with how quickly they paired with my phone. These headphones are IP65 rated for sweat and water resistance so they can withstand a sustained stream of water. Battery life is approximately 5 hours on a single charge at higher volume levels, and there is a fast charge feature that provides 2 hours on a 10 minute charge. The simple and fairly compact charging case charges via USB-C. The buttons have touch controls and there is a companion app that allows you to adjust the sound with the EQ settings.

Amazon This EarFun Go speaker costs $ 40 and offers good sound for its compact size, with just enough bass and volume to make you believe you’re listening to a significantly larger speaker. It’s also fully waterproof and has up to 25 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels (charges via USB-C). Two of these speakers can be connected wirelessly. For $ 10 more, you can buy EarFun’s UBoom ($ 50), which is also an excellent value.

Amazon Aukey’s 20,000 mAh charger is relatively slim for the battery size and includes a USB-C port and three USB-A ports along with a micro-USB port. (You can charge the battery with a USB-C cable or a micro-USB cable.) With 3A total output, you can charge one USB-C device and three USB-A devices simultaneously. The USB-C port will draw 3A of power on its own if you connect only one device. READ Nintendo Switch sales doubled in March: report It currently costs US $ 40, but sometimes you will find a coupon with which you can significantly lower its price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Real Apple AirPods will cost you between $ 129 and $ 159, depending on where and when you buy them. But for less than US $ 50, your best alternative is EarFun Free. They offer wireless and USB-C charging, full water resistance, and 6 hours of battery life between charges in the case. And for that price, they sound pretty good too. Read more.

David Carnoy/CNET At half the price of Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 and with similar features, the Soundcore Life P2 headphones are an excellent value option. These buds they charge horizontally in their case instead of vertically, and there’s a slightly cheaper feel to both the case and the buds compared to the Liberty Air 2. Their sound doesn’t have the boost of presence in the highs that the Liberty Air 2 have, so they don’t sound as clear with well-recorded tracks and the bass isn’t as well defined. But they do sound more like the original Liberty Air. Read our Soundcore Life P2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This universal charger mounts to the wall and costs only about $ 33. Use the USB-C PD (power supply) port to charge just about anything, including a Nintendo Switch and most newer laptops. Meanwhile, the older USB-A slot works for phones, headphones, or anything else that uses a traditional USB cable.

Sarah Tew/CNET These days, it is almost impossible to buy a TV without a ton of streaming “smart” built-in. But that’s not true for older TVs, and even the newer ones don’t have all the new amenities, like Disney Plus. And this is where the Roku Streaming Stick Plus comes in: For under $ 50, this streamer plug-in offers most of the online video services you can think of: Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and hundreds more – in resolutions up to 4K for less than $ 50. Oh, and the remote will also control the power and volume of your TV. If you’re looking to breathe new life into that old TV, this is the device to buy. Read more. READ Zoom doesn't really have 300 million daily users

James Martin/CNET The Echo Dot smart speaker with a built-in clock costs $ 60, but is often discounted to less than $ 50 and we’ve seen it at $ 35 sometimes. That built-in clock means students no longer have to bother asking “Alexa, what time is it?” The display also shows countdown timers and the outside temperature. Read more.

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit’s StormBox Micro speaker costs a little over $ 50, but they often put it on sale for under $ 50, which is why I’ve included it on this list. It’s one of the best pocket-sized Bluetooth speakers I’ve ever tried, with bigger bass and volume than most other small speakers. In addition to its great design, the Bose SoundLink Micro stood out because it was able to deliver more bass than all Bluetooth speakers in its size class, and it also managed to have limited distortion at higher volumes. And it’s the Tribit’s bass and its small size’s overall volume level that makes it stand out. It’s IP67 dustproof and waterproof (can be fully submerged in shallow water for a short time) and has up to 8 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels with USB-C charging. Like the one from Bose, this Bluetooth speaker has a built-in strap so you can attach it to your backpack or bike.