The best gifts for moms who love cooking

It’s obvious, but it’s worth repeating: Not all moms are the same. So when it comes to food and cooking, tastes are varied. For the culinary and gastronomic mom we have several gift suggestions to entertain her on her day.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If your mom loves the cooking method under vacuumYou will love the Anova Sous Vide Circulator. With the size of a bottle of wine, this device offers the possibility of preparing dishes at the level of a good restaurant.

Online Cooking School Cooking classes are an excellent gift for moms who never stop learning. You can consider courses like cake decorating and the use of knives that restaurants, supermarkets and schools can offer. You can also consider giving him an online course at America’s Test Kitchen.

Standing Stone Farms Your mom says she’s a foodie but what that really means is that she likes cheese. This $ 80 selection from a Vermont cheese family includes varieties from mild to wild.

Market For lovers of carbohydrates and tradition, this pasta maker is the ideal.

Rawpixel.com If your mom has never missed an episode of Top Chef and needs Tom Colicchio’s approval, the Made In range of cookware offers exactly that. In addition, the proceeds from the Southern Smoke collection are intended to help workers in the food and beverage industry.

Dallman Confections This chocolate is gourmet and can offer a laugh in times of need. The boxes have names like Sanity Saver, Chocolate & Chill, and Chocolate Makes Everything Better.

Goldbelly Despite being confined to her immediate area, your mom can still eat some of America’s most iconic dishes. Like the muffuletta from New Orleans, the cioppino from San Francisco or the deep dish from Chicago.

Mouth This offer from the Indie States of America club offers one box a month (for about $ 60) and carries specific products from all over the United States. Also, your mom will remind you once a month when she receives the box.

Spiralizer This machine can make spirals from any vegetable.

On the table This stainless steel grill basket is perfect for cooking vegetables and fish.

Vinebox A Vinebox subscription will give Mom a wide selection of wines.

Bed Bath & Beyond This meat grinder will give your mom a chance to try her own mix of different types of meat to make homemade sausages.

Chevron These bags are perfect for the mom who likes to go to the farmers market or for the organic mom.

Ossetra Nothing expresses more entertainment and luxury than caviar.

Chris Monroe/CNET This is the kitchen gadget that everyone should have to make from the dough for the pizza to the mixture for the breath.

