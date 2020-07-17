The best gifts for mom

Tim Clayton – Corbis/Getty Images



This year, America’s Mother’s Day falls on May 10. And there is no doubt that the 2020 edition of this celebration is going to be one of the strangest in years. Although many families will be separated by abiding by social distancing protocols, there are many ways to celebrate virtually and give a gift to show your love.

In view of the challenges that these times of new coronavirus pandemicWe have selected a variety of practical gifts in a wide range of categories, with special attention to affordability and availability.

Amazon Most of us have been washing our hands more than ever before. After a few weeks of doing this, my hands were parched, red, and peeled. This hand lotion helped me restore my hands. It is organic, imported from Paris (and costs less than $ 15).

Angela Lang / CNET Masks and face masks are sold out. But you can still find masks made of fabric on Etsy. Some of the vendors offer different sizes, and models for children and adults.

Gunnar optiks We are currently spending more time than ever in front of the screens, and that can affect the view. Gunnar Optiks Blue Light Blocking Goggles can help combat fatigue caused by viewing screens. The company offers a variety of models designed for those who work in front of a computer, do gaming and read with a starting price of $ 40. The glasses can be ordered with or without a prescription. Gunnar Optiks company is offering 20 percent discount when you use the code STAYHOME20.

Bamboozle Bamboozle makes kitchen items from bamboo fiber. This recycling bin costs $ 40 and comes with a pair of carbon filters and can be put in the dishwasher.

Casper The Glow night lamp is portable and has rechargeable batteries, as well as being very cute and easy to set up. Thanks to the built-in gyroscope, you can flip it to turn it off, rotate it to dull it, or shake it to activate a low light setting.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This smart thermostat is easy to set up and has features like programmable temperature settings, an intuitive interface, and control via iPhone.

Sarah Tew/CNET The $ 50 Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package at an affordable price. It has a simple interface, many 4K HDR apps, great search functionality, good speeds and video quality.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Instant Pot pressure cooker is very versatile, especially in this 6-quart model: it can cook slow or fast, on high or low temperature, steamed or stir-fried.

Sarah Tew/CNET AirPods Pro headphones are ultra-compact and lightweight. They have a design to isolate you from noise.

Sarah Tew/CNET This iPad will help mom do everything: surf the Web, stream music, watch movies, FaceTime with kids. If you find the iPad on sale, you can buy it for $ 250 for the 32GB version or $ 330 for the 128GB version.

Getty Images The Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health is offering a series of virtual programs to celebrate Mother’s Day. The gift cards, available only by phone at 866-200-5203 (in the United States), will give access to virtual sessions ranging from yoga vinyasa classes to Tarot readings.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Wine of the Month Club subscription includes two bottles that are delivered to your home every month. You can select from 10 subscription plans, with a starting price of US $ 133.

Flowers can’t be left behind



Enjoy Flowers



If you want to follow the traditional option, there are several ways to order flowers online.