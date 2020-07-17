The best gifts for mom under $ 50

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, Sunday, May 10 in the United States and other countries. With forced confinement due to the coronavirus outbreak and the inevitable separation of families in many cases and the impossibility of traveling, this year’s will be a strange celebration, without a doubt.

But you can send a gift to your mom or to any mother figure in your life, no matter what your budget is. CNET has a list of different options available by less than $ 25, if you are looking for something small, or also have a list in the range from US $ 51 to US $ 100, if you have a little more slack. You can also take a look at our favorite gifts for Mother’s Day.

Here we show you several options between $ 26 and $ 50. Many of these products have been reviewed and tested by CNET editors.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your mom is watching a lot of TV these days, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus can turn any HDTV into a streaming device to watch your preferred channel or platform, including Netflix and Hulu. The quality is 4K and the remote controls are included.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its minimum size. It also has a built-in carabiner so your mom can clip it to a bag or hang it anywhere.

Amazon If your mom is fond of coffee, this classic Chemex coffee maker can be a great option.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking to give your mom an alternative to Apple AirPods? EarFun Free headphones are wireless with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C and wireless charging. They are also fully waterproof and cost only a fraction of what AirPods cost. Read our review of EarFun Free headphones here.