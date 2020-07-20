The best gifts for health and exercise on Mother’s Day

If your mom is obsessed with keeping fit and eating healthy, here are some ideas to celebrate her on her day. From the best running shoes and exercise clothing to activity bracelets. We have thought of everything.

I am aware that things are complicated and the budget may be limited, so I have included gifts for all budgets. And of course you don’t have to spend money or wait until Mother’s Day to show how much you love your mom.

Clarification: CNET could receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products that we present here.

Sarah Tew/CNET Listening to music or podcasts when you exercise can make your session more enjoyable, but you don’t have to spend more than $ 100 on wireless headphones. The EarFun Free are waterproof, wirelessly charged, and have good sound quality for their price. Check out our full list of the best exercise headphones for more options.

Asics These versatile running shoes offer good heel stability for running and have extra cushioning so that virtually any type of exercise is comfortable with them. Gel Kayano are light despite their volume. They are available in many different color options so you can choose the ones that best suit your mom’s style.

Target The Target All in Motion brand has workout gear that looks like a luxury brand but costs much less. These cargo pants are available in four colors (black, olive green, blue and dark gray) and have a loose but tailored design so they can also be worn outside the gym. Pockets offer enough space to store many things. The pants are made of a fabric that dries quickly and protects against UV rays. READ The best gaming router of 2020 Another great option are these leggings Old Navy exercise bags that have back pockets so you can tuck your phone in while exercising.

Angela Lang / CNET For moms who love to do yoga and pilates, nothing better than a mat. The Manduka Pro is thick and solid, in addition to having a non-slip surface even in the most difficult postures. Unfortunately, for limited budgets, the Manduka is not exactly cheap. If you are looking for a cheaper option, consider these colored Yoga Direct mats that only cost US $ 20.

Sportneer Massages are a good way to soothe aching muscles, but they don’t come cheap. For the price of a full massage, you can buy a massager. This device helps relieve muscle tension and is a good way to deal with stiffness or stiffness.

Hydroflask Water is key to a good exercise session, and the right bottle of water can make a difference. We particularly like Hydroflask bottles, which have a double insulated design so that cold drinks stay cold and hot drinks warm. They are also available in a rainbow of colors.

Smart watch Apple Watch Series 5 Angela Lang / CNET If the mom in question is a serious fan of the technology (and has an iPhone) consider buying her an Apple Watch Series 5. She is a great exercise buddy and if you buy the LTE it even works as a phone. Mom will be able to download applications, pay, play music and answer calls directly from the watch. Even if you don’t have the phone on you. It also includes fitness functions such as notifications if your heart rate is very high or irregular, it has the option to do an electrocardiogram and alerts your emergency contacts if you have fallen. It can even monitor the noise levels around you and tell you if they are too high. READ Alibaba Imports E-Commerce Platform Adopts Blockchain Traceability System If you want to spend less money, the Series 3 has many of the same features and can be found starting at $ 199. Read more.

César Salza / CNET If Mom isn’t convinced by the Apple Watch, consider the Fitbit Charge 4. This activity tracker is smaller and comes in four colors. Besides that it is cheaper. It has many features that Mom might like, including GPS, heart rate tracking, exercise monitoring, and daily statistics like steps walked or distance traveled. It also includes the option of payments, in addition to personalized notifications from your phone. Also, unlike the Apple Watch, the Charge 4 can monitor mom’s sleep hours. The battery lasts for seven days. And it even monitors your menstrual cycle.