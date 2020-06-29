The best gifts for Father’s Day 2020

It is the Father’s day, a birthday or some other special occasion, it is not always easy to find the perfect gift for dad. (I must confess something: I am a father and it is very difficult to give myself a gift). A possible explanation? Dads are older, which means they often already have many of the things they need. Another reason: sometimes they are too discreet about the things they really want. With all this in mind, we present below our great selection of Father’s Day gifts.

VSSL This slimline waterproof aluminum tube has pretty much all the gear you could possibly need for camping. This includes a 200 lumen projection beam LED flashlight, a compass, a modest first aid kit, and everything you need to start a fire, each kit neatly packed in a modular storage drive. You will also find rope, a wire saw and a razor blade, tape, sewing equipment, fishing gear and everything you need to purify 7.5 liters of water. Weighing in at just under 1 pound (450 grams), this supply kit is great for camping, but equally useful for the car, boat, or home.

Kammock The Roo Double Hammock by Kammock was recommended to me by a friend and has already transformed my family’s summers for the better. It is large enough to hold Dad plus one or two not very large children, provided the total weight does not exceed 500 pounds (227 kilograms). Also, because it’s made of ripstop nylon, it’s lightweight enough to carry in any backpack or travel bag. To attach the hammock to the trees you will need sturdy straps that are also offered by the manufacturer. However, if you can afford it, I recommend the Swiftlet Hammock Stand by Kammock. It’s lightweight, surprisingly easy to assemble and adjust, and comes with a great carrying case. The company is currently accepting Swiftlet preorders for shipping starting July 31.

In this time of toilet paper shortage, a bidet is a good investment. It is also a healthier and potentially more sustainable alternative to paper products. There is a lot to recommend about the OmigoSL, but it is important to note that its installation is very simple: I do not have great plumbing skills, but it took me less than 45 minutes to put it into operation, with no problems. READ Payment Giant Alipay Steps Up Game to Expand Beyond Payments It has everything one could want from a bidet: front and rear wash nozzles, a seat heater, various temperature and position settings, and a nifty blue night light. That said, its $ 584 flagship model is too expensive, and its exclusive features aren’t essential. Instead, I recommend the OmigoSL, which costs almost $ 200 less but has all the major features. It has a 90-day free trial guarantee in which you only have to cover the shipping costs. Now, if you are one of the people who likes to do everything by themselves, you can also make your own bidet (link in English), or opt for something much more affordable, such as a Tushy model (link in English).

Demer Box There are plenty of great waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market, but perhaps none as unique as the Demer Box. The sound quality is top notch: it has strong, crisp audio with powerful bass. The “crush-proof” briefcase case was built in the United States, is waterproof and almost indestructible, and the DB2 model is large enough to carry multiple beers or other valuables as well. And its rechargeable battery lasts about 40 hours. Now in case you’re looking for a much more affordable speaker, we recommend the $ 30 Tribit X Sound Go model, which is also waterproof and offers surprisingly good sound for its price.

Right now, dads need to be as distracted as anyone, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the popular video game that simulates life on an island, seems to be the best way to cope with everything that is happening in 2020. Currently, it is almost impossible Find Nintendo’s portable Switch console in stock, but the cheaper Switch Lite has been popping up in some stores for the past few weeks. You can usually find it at top retailers for its list price of $ 200. If you have the opportunity, buy it. Your dad will be excited. Read more.

An excellent television forms the foundation of every parent’s home entertainment system, and this particular model certainly offers the best value for money. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to its color enhancements and excellent local full-matrix fading, which puts it far above any other TV. at this price. As if that wasn’t enough, it includes the Roku TV operating system, which is our favorite. READ US Court says $250 Million Stolen from Unnamed Exchanges

If your dad already has a good quality TV, it’s time to improve his sound experience. Vizio’s SB3621 offers stellar performance for a low-budget soundbar, plus includes Bluetooth connectivity and Dolby and DTS processing capabilities. Dollar for dollar, we believe it is the best sound bar currently available on the market.

If your dad already has everything that is essential in life, give him a toy. DJI’s new Mavic Air 2 has numerous cutting-edge features including more than 30 minutes of flight time, a range of 6 miles (9.65 kilometers) and various safety updates including better ability to avoid obstacles and alerts from air traffic. Also, the camera hardware is excellent: this drone can take 48 megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the older Mavic is available for $ 100 less, and you can get the Mavic Mini for just $ 400.

Priced at $ 99, this 10-ounce (295-milliliter) coffee mug is too expensive to buy for you, but it could be an ideal gift for your dad. The Ember Mug keeps coffee at the perfect temperature (technically 130 degrees Fahrenheit or 54 degrees Celsius, though you can regulate it via its iOS and Android-compatible app) for about an hour. If your dad takes coffee very seriously, this accessory will change his life.