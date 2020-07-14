The best gifts between $ 100 and $ 250 for graduates

Many of us may still be confined by coronavirus crisisBut many universities are preparing to organize their graduation ceremonies on the Web. Yes, it will be a difficult transition that no one anticipated even 90 days ago. And that’s why 2020 graduates deserve a generous gift this year.

With this in mind, we have compiled a list of the best indoor equipment we’ve reviewed and costs between $ 100 and $ 250. Whether you’re looking to reward them with a new TV or a game console, there should be something on this list that suits your needs – and your pocket.

Sarah Tew/CNET It’s safe to say that any other device on this list pales in comparison to the value of this Vizio soundbar. Its excellent sound quality along with a subwoofer Wireless will make your graduate thank you every time they see a movie. Besides, your wallet will thank you for the price.

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET If your graduate doesn’t need the TV connection or team play capabilities of the original Nintendo Switch, which is impossible to get anyway, the Switch Lite is a pretty capable console; it’s cheaper and will let you play almost all the same great games. Read more about the Nintendo Switch Lite.

James Martin/CNET With all streaming video games, multiplayer games and ongoing Zoom meetings, your graduate will benefit from a new router. But why not opt ​​for a mesh netting system for the entire home? The Eero three-piece system is currently on sale and Amazon is even giving away an Echo Dot if you buy it. READ Universal Options Alexandra Andrews Debut Novel ‘Under Another Name’; Chris Morgan & Amy Pascal Producing

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to give your graduate the gift of better sound quality, or the ability to order melodies out loud, there can only be one option. This works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and supports AirPlay 2 streaming.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro aren’t necessarily the best sounding wireless headphones, but they integrate seamlessly with Apple devices, their noise cancellation is great, and the transparency mode is great for listening without disconnecting from the world around you. Any graduate who owns an iPhone will really want one of these. Read our review of AirPods Pro.