The best gaming PCs of 2020

Are you looking for the best PC for 2020 video games? This guide can help you.

We are in an important transition period when it comes to choosing the two main components of a system to achieve good performance with video games: the graphics card and the processor. Intel announced earlier this year the first group of its long-awaited 10th Gen Core i processors with Ice Lake architecture. While we don’t expect a huge performance improvement for typical CPU tasks, Ice Lake’s updated graphics engine could affect your decision on whether to have a discrete graphics card.

Additionally, AMD finally released the first of its new line of standard gaming graphics cards, the Radeon RX 5700 series. Nvidia, for its part, fought back with “Super” versions of its GeForce RTX graphics cards. This does not increase the performance thresholds, but the change in prices does affect your comparative choice for a better gaming experience.

Choosing the best computers for video games comes down to a matter of pros and cons. Each video game uses system resources – processor (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), memory (RAM), and storage – in a different and often terribly inefficient way.

HP The HP Pavilion Gaming 790 Desktop is compact and affordable, and is well suited for gaming. This little flashy model is aimed at the same “casual” gamer as Dell’s Inspiron Gaming or Acer’s Nitro lines, but is much more understated and provides a good gaming experience. With a base price of US $ 750, this budget PC has the minimum requirements to enjoy undemanding 1080p video games: an i5-8400 processor with a free upgrade from Optane to speed up the operations of its 1TB hard drive a bit, a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and 8 GB of RAM. That’s about what you would get with a budget gaming laptop. However, this PC has a good number of connections on the front: four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and an SD card slot. READ Tik-Tok Star Avneet Kaur: all you need to know about The 790 is currently out of stock, but below we present another option, the 690 in the same price range.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Corsair One models don’t get the most performance out of their components, but that’s the sacrifice when choosing a small PC. However, the design is perfect for VR, thanks to its front HDMI and USB ports.

Falcon Northwest Falcon Northwest specializes in creating blazing fast systems with custom finished housings. The Tiki is their most compact system available, but it can run on a top-of-the-line processor like the i9-9900K and a high-end GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. The Talon, on the other hand, has a run-of-the-mill tower design, but that allows it to pack a host of high-end components, including an 18-core i9-9980XE processor and dual RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards (or Quadro cards). Dual P6000). And once you customize the case, it will stop looking ordinary.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Mixing an Xbox One S or PS4 with a PC is an interesting Origin approach, and there are some advantages to opting for the Big O instead of a PC and sticking a console next to it. The Elgato 4K60 Pro option card goes on the side of the console and is one of the few ways to bridge the divide between the left and right brain of the Big O. It can capture video directly from the console to the PC unit. The Origin can also configure the consoles with SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET I’m not sure that an all-in-one is the best option when it comes to gaming PC, since the built-in displays are fixed with a 60Hz refresh rate and use moving parts. But when gaming requires a large 32-inch 4k HDR display, as in the case of simulations, then this all-in-one RTX 2060-equipped HP is hard to beat. READ AMPTP Wants To Start Contract Talks With WGA This Month

Sarah Tew/CNET If you are looking for maximum performance or maximum configurability, go to a “boutique” or specialized manufacturer. In fact, you can get equally fast systems (and for the same high prices) from companies like Dell’s Alienware, but their models are a bit more stereotypical (although it doesn’t seem fair to call a system like the Area 51 “stereotypical”), they tend to have more conservative setups, and even if you spend $ 10,000 on a system, it’s still a very small percentage of your business. Being able to choose the motherboard instead of just the chipset (integrated circuit) can be important: they all have their peculiarities, their lighting systems (we loved the one on the MSI Z390 Godlike motherboard installed in the Millenium computer we tested) and differences of connectors, for example. And if you want a smooth and reliable 4K gaming experience, especially with HDR, you’ll need at least an i9-9900K processor and an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. And probably two RTX 2080 Ti in case you want to use ray tracing technology.

Next, you will see a list of things that you should take into account if you want to configure a system for video games:

In the case of the CPU, always get the latest generation available.

A “gaming system” is defined by the use of a discrete graphics processor, which, for the moment, means having an AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

Before you start setting up, think about which games you play most frequently and check the gamer forums to determine if their performance is dependent on a CPU with millions of cores or GPU (graphics processing unit) cycles.

If your goal is to achieve a smooth gaming experience, keep in mind that this depends on the video game and the capabilities of your monitor, which can vary from a minimum of 60 fps (frames per second) to 240 fps, depending on the quality level that you like and your budget.

Unless you buy a custom system or assemble it yourself, you really won’t be able to choose similar configurations to mix and match, beyond being able to choose your CPU between Intel and AMD.

Performance examples

Performance test with the Far Cry V video game Digital Storm Lynx (2019) Falcon Northwest Talon 4K (2018) Origin PC Millennium 4K (2019) Origin PC Millennium (2019) Falcon Northwest Talon (2018) Note: Longer bars indicate better performance.



Performance test with the video game Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Falcon Northwest Talon 4K (2018) Digital Storm Lynx (2019) Origin PC Millennium 4K (2019) Origin PC Millennium (2019) Falcon Northwest Talon (2018) Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS; frames per second).

