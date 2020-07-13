The best gaming mice of 2020

There are many models of gaming mice. There are so many, in fact, that trying to decide on one size and style, especially if your budget is limited, is much more complicated than looking for an answer on Reddit or Amazon’s best-seller lists. Unless you already know exactly what you are looking for and the type of grip that suits you (link in English), I recommend that you go to a store to try some models and find out what your personal preferences are before buying.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot to get a mouse with excellent performance and precision. The ones we show you below are some of our favorites that cost less than $ 50. Additionally, we are currently testing new models that were announced in late 2019, so we will continue to update this list. If you think that we have left out an exceptional video game mouse of less than US $ 50, leave us a comment indicating which you consider to be the best economic model for gamers.

Sarah Tew/CNET Steelseries already has an excellent cheap video game mouse in its product line: the ambidextrous Sensei 310 model, which appears further down this list. However, its new $ 30 Rival 3 is also surprisingly good. This ergonomic six-button right-hand mouse is very lightweight at just 77g (2.7 ounces) and uses the company’s TrueMove Core sensor with 8,500 CPI (counts per inch) and 1-to-1 tracking for precise movement. . It has the same buttons as the $ 120 Rival 650 model, and while these require a little more force than others we’ve tested, they do have a fair amount of setup possibilities. The Rival 3 also includes three zones of RGB LED lights that Steelseries says are the brightest that can be found on a mouse.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roccat included a host of features in this ambidextrous 99-gram RGB mouse with twisted cable. Its Swarm software allows you to program its 10 buttons for up to 20 functions thanks to its Easy Shift option that gives you access to a second group of commands. In addition, it has a large number of default profiles for games. If you like macros, but don't have a bulky mouse, the Kova is a good option for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET Many leave the Razer brand alone because it is popular or think it is overrated, but the truth is that, for its price, this is a good mouse for any gamer. It’s comfortable, especially if you use a palm grip (that is, if you usually grip the mouse with the palm of your hand), with a fast and accurate 16,000 DPI (dots per inch) sensor and lightweight body. The Synapse programmable software lets you adjust its lights and seven buttons to your liking, and you no longer need to log in to do so. Plus, it’s covered by a two-year warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a slightly more eye-catching mouse, but at the same time fast, precise and light, this competitor of the SteelSeries model is an excellent choice with ergonomic design for fast movements and a good gaming experience. The Pulsefire Surge weighs 100 grams, you can use it with a finger or claw grip, and it is also ambidextrous. Other advantages are that it has six programmable buttons and an RGB light ring that runs through the entire body of the device. It is a plug-and-play mouse (that is, you just have to connect it to start playing), but you can program its lights and buttons with the manufacturer’s NGenuity software.

Sarah Tew/CNET The G305 is the only mouse on this list that doesn't have RGB lighting, but it's also the only wireless mouse among our favorites under $ 50. Because it has no additional lighting, this gaming mouse lasts longer, up to 250 continuous hours of gaming on a PC. It runs on a single AA battery that goes under the palm rest along with its Lightspeed Wireless USB Adapter. However, even with the battery, it weighs less than 100 grams. Its small size, relatively low profile, and low weight were comfortable for palm and claw grips. All in all, it's a great choice among wireless gaming mice, with good battery life, and if you don't require a lot of buttons or lights. Its price ranges around US $ 50. If you find it above that figure, I recommend waiting for the price to drop or to put it on sale.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you spend a lot of time with FPS video games (i.e. first person shooter video games) this is a great option. Like many other mouse models, the Basilisk quickly adjusts DPI (dots per inch) on the fly, but, unlike others, its removable thumb trigger is in the perfect position. And it comes in two sizes to fit the size of your hand. Another useful feature of its design is that you can adjust the tension of the scroll wheel. A small wheel located at the bottom of the mouse allows you to control how fast you want the scroll wheel to rotate, for those times when you need more precision, such as when selecting weapons.

Sarah Tew/CNET SteelSeries recently announced a tenth anniversary edition of this mouse, calling it “Sensei Ten”. It has a couple of additional customization features that make it worth paying a bit more for (although you can currently get it for around $ 42), such as tilt monitoring for when you hit the mouse pad at an angle. That said, the 310 is cheaper and equally lightweight, and it also has precise tracking thanks to its optical sensor for eSports. The side buttons are a bit small, but due to its ambidextrous design, it has a set of them on each side.

