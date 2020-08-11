The best gaming laptops of 2020

In a gaming laptop you have to look for more than speed. You should take into account the graphics card, the SSD storage to store your games, a processor with lots of cores, a very solid hard drive and a fast and colorful screen. Even with the best of these aspects, the laptop may fall short, as you also have to take into account that those powerful components can overheat, or that the battery does not last you.

Read more:

If you want to know which is the best laptop to get the gaming experience you want, check out our selection below.

Sarah Tew/CNET There is no such thing as a cheap gaming laptop. But solid graphics power and strong battery life are the foundation of any good gaming laptop. For this price, then, the Dell G5 15 is a steal.

Sarah Tew/CNET An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card means it delivers decent 1,080p performance, but if you’re looking for a big screen on a budget, the Acer Nitro 5 will get you all for less than $ 900.

Lori Grunin/CNET The Zephyrus G14 is smaller than usual in a gaming notebook at 14 inches, but you will not realize the difference between this model and a 15-inch version, especially when you see its specifications. Its AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU outperforms its rivals in performance, and its battery lasts for 10 hours when performing common tasks (ie, non-gaming).

Sarah Tew/CNET The understated style of the Razer laptop lets you take it to the office. What you decide to do during work hours is up to you. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 4K OLED screen and a GPU up to RTX 2080. READ Amazon to have sale event on June 22: report

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer integrates premium components, such as Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card and a 144Hz full-HD display with a 3-millisecond response time, into a relatively compact 15-inch laptop. That makes it the fastest we’ve tested at this size.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can add customizable graphics to give this generic chassis a bit more flair. But it’s the wealth of component options that makes this gaming laptop an attractive, if not cheap, buy. The Eon17-X is basically a desktop computer in the body of a laptop, so it is quite heavy. It has a 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900K processor and an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you’re obsessed with gaming performance, this is the fastest gaming system we’ve ever tested. This 17-inch laptop supports GPU upgrades.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 17-inch Triton 900 is fast, but that’s not its super power. It has a rotating screen that you can flip to get the keyboard out of the way and connect an external one for more space.

The best ‘laptops’ for video games [fotos] To see photos

Read more

With the collaboration of the Editorial Board of CNET in Spanish.