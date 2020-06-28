The best gaming laptop of 2020

In a gaming laptop you have to look for more than speed. You must take into account the graphics card, SSD storage to save your games, a processor with many cores, a very solid hard drive and a fast and colorful screen. Even when it has the best of these aspects, the laptop may be short, since you must also take into account that these powerful components can overheat, or that the battery does not last.

If you want to know which is the best laptop to get the video game experience you want, see our selection below.

There is no such thing as a cheap gaming laptop. But solid graphics power and strong battery life are the foundation of every good gaming laptop. For this price, then, the Dell G5 15 is a bargain.

An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card means it delivers decent 1,080p performance, but if you’re looking for a low-budget big screen, the Acer Nitro 5 will bring you what you need for under $ 900.

The Zephyrus G14 is smaller than usual in a gaming notebook at 14 inches, but surely you will not notice the difference between this model and a 15-inch version, especially when you see its specifications. Its AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU outperforms its rivals in performance, and its battery lasts 10 hours when you perform common tasks (i.e. no gaming).

For those looking for something extra on their screens, the small secondary screen on this gaming laptop is perfect for monitoring other activities – like chats.

The understated style of the Razer laptop lets you take it to the office. What you decide to do during work hours is up to you. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 4K OLED display and a GPU of up to RTX 2080. READ Unprofitable Miners Already Leaving Bitcoin Network Ahead of BTC Halving

Acer integrates premium components, such as Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card and a 144Hz full-HD display with a response time of 3 milliseconds, in a relatively compact 15-inch laptop. That makes it the fastest we’ve tested at this size.

You can add customizable graphics to add a little more flair to this generic chassis. But it is the wealth of component options that makes this gaming laptop an attractive purchase, albeit not a cheap one. The Eon17-X is basically a desktop computer in the body of a laptop, making it quite heavy. It has a 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900K processor and an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU.

If you’re obsessed with gaming performance, this is the fastest gaming system we’ve tested. This 17-inch laptop supports GPU updates.